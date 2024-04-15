Every Cazadores Tequila, Ranked

One of Mexico's most widely recognized tequila brands, Cazadores, was born almost a century ago: in 1922, to be exact. It was tequila-maker Don José María Bañuelos who started it all with an incomparable tequila recipe. Legend has it that he safeguarded it in the walls of his house until his grandson Félix found it. It was Félix who built a distillery in 1973, ready to share the secret of Cazadores with the world.

What makes Cazadores so special? Based in Arandas, in the Jalisco Highlands, the brand uses 100% Weber agave — the holy grail of tequila — to produce its spirits and does not add any sugar or additives. The original recipe from 1922 still rules at Cazadores, as does a process that begins with agaves grown for six to eight years. Instead of cooking the plants, their juices are extracted through a 24-step diffusion process, after which comes something even more peculiar: fermentation to the sound of Mozart. The result: five types of tequila — a blanco, reposado, añejo, añejo cristalino, and extra añejo — plus a coffee liquor, represented by a stag, an animal that roams the agave fields.

Given a passion for tequila, I was thrilled to receive samples of these five tequilas, plus a bottle of the brand's coffee liquor, Cazadores Café, from the Cazadores team to sip, review, and rank. While doing so, I considered each bottle's qualities, as well as their performance against similar products on the market.