Lalo Tequila: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Eduardo "Lalo" González entered the tequila market with his spirit, Lalo Tequila, without knowing what awaited him on the other end. Stepping into a realm fairly saturated with blanco tequilas like Casamigos, Patrón, and even Don Julio, Lalo Tequila was sure to meet some steep competition. Launched in 2019 in Texas, the brand has joined a movement of brands and distilleries who are pushing for additive-free products. Lalo uses only three ingredients: agave, champagne yeast, and water.

A 750-milliliter bottle of this Mexican-owned tequila is 80 proof with a 40% alcohol by volume, and it has a crisp, sharp finish. The company, which has become a top-selling tequila, has gotten some of its support from patrons wanting to test the legacy of its owner, who is the grandson of the legendary Don Julio. So what makes Lalo Tequila a different kind of additive-free spirit?

Whether you are a tequila fanatic or you're new to drinking tequila, you may be interested in taste-testing this tequila. As such, this article will take you on a deep dive into what is really going on inside a bottle of Lalo Tequila.

