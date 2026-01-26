8 Worst Celebrity-Owned Liquor Brands

It's easy to be a little snobby about celebrity-owned liquor brands. These famous people usually compete with little knowledge compared to distilleries with decades, or even centuries, of experience. The reality is that some of them are quite impressive, especially with some notable bourbon brands. Others, however, lack any type of quality. They seemingly exist on the back of their celebrity-backing and significant marketing. I'm here to root out these brands and explain why it's best to avoid them.

I chose these brands mostly based on my personal experience, but also drew from the accounts of other Tasting Table writers, while looking at review scores from respected websites. I only included a few rules, mainly that the brand still had to be active with at least part celebrity ownership, rather than simply just endorsement. My own experience with spirits, and especially whiskey, is vast. It's allowed me to gain expertise in what counts as a great spirit, and which leaves a lot to be desired. Celebrity spirits can be tempting, especially if you're a fan of the star involved. But by the end, you'll see which brands don't deserve your hard-earned money.