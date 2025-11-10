19 Popular American Vodkas, Ranked Worst To Best
Sales of whiskey, tequila, and mezcal have shown impressive growth in recent years, yet vodka remains the most popular liquor in America by a wide margin. With its continued appeal, vodka distilleries continue to emerge nationwide — producing vodka is attractive to distillers because it can be made from any fermentable base ingredient and doesn't require extensive aging, so bottles can be sold quickly.
Historically, vodka has been defined as a liquor "without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color" by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). However, today's consumers seek a vodka with complexity, distinction, and provenance — so much so that the TTB changed vodka's legal definition in 2020 to make way for products with more character. Taking this into account, I rounded up a selection of American-made vodkas to determine which are the best. I used my training as a Certified Sommelier and long-time spirits writer to analyze the flavor, mouthfeel, availability, and value of each to determine the ranking.
19. Skyy
Skyy is a nationally distributed vodka from California, and the brand offers an unflavored option along with a variety of flavored infusions. Every expression begins with a corn base that is distilled four times. Skyy dilutes the vodka with water that's undergone mineralization treatment, enriching it with elements like calcium and sodium before triple-filtering the spirit.
Unfortunately, Skyy is not the smoothest, cleanest, or most balanced vodka available. The minerals lend a hint of salinity to the 80-proof, $13 bottle, and the initial taste is fresh and light. However, the midpalate is rough, leading to an unappealingly hot finish that earns the product last place in these rankings. That said, Skyy is an adequate choice for cocktails where the other ingredients dominate the overall flavor, such as a classic Bloody Mary. However, I suggest using a quality Bloody Mary mixer, like Zing Zang or Longbottom & Co., to help mask the burn.
18. Trader Joe's Small Batch
Trader Joe's small-batch vodka is distilled from a corn base and made using water from a deep limestone aquifer. Unlike other vodkas in this ranking, this one checks in at 88-proof, which is higher than the legally required minimum. There's nothing particularly unique about this vodka — which is available at Trader Joe's locations that sell liquor — except for its exceptionally low price of $9.99.
It's a simple, rather neutral-tasting liquor. However, it has an astringent finish due to the boosted alcohol content, which disrupts the overall profile — hence the low ranking. That said, the higher proof does help the vodka stand out in cocktails where the booziness is subdued, such as a classic White Russian, adding an extra dimension to the drink. Still, there are better options available.
17. ALB
Albany, New York, is home to ALB Vodka — a corn-based liquor that primarily uses local ingredients, including water from a limestone reservoir. On its website, the brand offers few production details beyond stating that ALB vodka is "obsessively filtered and bottled." However, additional research shows that ALB is distilled six times before being filtered four times, similar to other corn-based brands, like Texas-based Tito's.
Perhaps Texas water is better suited to making vodka than New York's, but where Tito's is smooth, ALB has a rustic edge. Boiled corn, wild herbs, and citrus dominate the 80-proof vodka's forefront, leading to a burn that coats the mid-to-back palate. Available online or in select states for $20 retail, ALB loses points because the flavor is not as polished as other vodkas, exhibiting roughness rather than silky versatility.
16. Western Son
Western Son launched its North Texas vodka in 2011, crafting the 10-times-distilled spirit with gluten-free American corn. Costing around $12 a bottle, the vodka is available in 46 states. However, Western Son's 80-proof unflavored vodka ranks low due to its unbalanced character.
The straight vodka lacks the buttery smoothness or delicate sweetness that quality corn-based spirits should have. The high number of distillations should result in a crisp, fresh taste, but ethanol remains at the forefront of the nose and palate. Western Son's brightly colored, flavored options save the brand from ranking lower, thanks to their juicy, fruit-forward profiles that mask the alcohol's bite. The brand's options include flavors such as prickly pear and peach, each made with Texas-grown fruits that are pressed on-site.
15. New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam is perhaps best known for its wide range of flavored vodkas, including its beloved Pink Whitney pink lemonade blend. These typically sit with the brand's original unflavored vodka along the bottom shelf of most grocery and liquor stores. At around $12 per bottle, it's one of the cheapest vodkas on the market.
Made from a 95% corn base, New Amsterdam employs what it calls "a unique distillation process" before triple-filtering the spirit. The brand doesn't divulge what makes its process unique; however, the 80-proof vodka is clean, flavorless, and adequately smooth. The alcohol pleasantly warms the palate, although there is a lingering astringency. There's nothing particularly remarkable about New Amsterdam's vodka beyond its affordability, which may explain its popularity. Personally, I prefer a less bitter liquor with more personality.
14. Weber Ranch 1902
Unlike many other spirits, there aren't restrictions on what base ingredients you can use to make vodka. Most vodkas are grain-based; however, they can also be distilled from grapes, sugar cane, or even agave. Founded by former Patrón, Grey Goose, and Southern Glazer's executives in 2024, Weber Ranch utilizes its team's expertise in crafting agave-based spirits. This vodka is made with hand-harvested, 7-year-old Blue Weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico, where it undergoes initial distillation before being shipped to Texas. It's then re-distilled and diluted with Trinity Aquifer water.
The agave's maturity brings complexity to the 80-proof spirit and a distinct sense of terroir. While it's definitely vodka, not tequila, there are similarities. The front palate is earthy and grounded, with peppery, herbal notes from the savory-sweet agave. However, as with some tequilas, a roughness lingers on the palate, muting its otherwise vibrant finish. While I appreciate the unique character of this nationally available, $28 vodka, it isn't as smooth or approachable as some of the others on this list.
13. Golden Eagle
Each bottle of Golden Eagle vodka showcases the Montana-based distillery's local terroir. Made from Dark Northern Red wheat grown in the foothills of Big Sky Mountain, this vodka is distilled only once. If you're a vodka purist looking for a completely flavorless spirit, you may want to skip this one. However, if you're intrigued by liquor with a robust grain character and a sense of place, Golden Eagle is worth trying.
Unlike many vodkas, the 80-proof Golden Eagle is complex and multi-layered. There's a backbone of toasty bread, nuts, and a touch of minerality, opening to a soft palate. Its main drawback is the somewhat hefty price tag of $50 per bottle — a result of its premium market positioning. Still, Golden Eagle's unique character earns it a respectable ranking, with a recent distribution deal paving the way for nationwide availability.
12. Sommarøy
For cocktail enthusiasts seeking a libation with a lower alcohol content, Chicago-based Sommarøy vodka delivers. Technically considered a flavored vodka, as there is currently no category for mid-strength vodka, the 55-proof spirit has around 30% less alcohol than standard varieties. The result is a bright, clean palate featuring notes of sweet cream and chamomile without an astringent bite.
Sommarøy's low proof makes it perfect for traditionally boozy drinks like martinis, as this simple two-ingredient cocktail can be pretty strong when made with regular vodka. The lower alcohol content also means fewer calories — about 70 per serving compared to the typical 97. With an average price of $27 and growing availability in major grocery stores, Sommarøy vodka comes just short of a top-10 placement.
11. Ocean Organic Vodka
Paradise feels within reach when sipping a cocktail made with Ocean vodka. This spirit hails from the island of Maui, Hawaii, where trade winds blow salt-tinged breezes across Ocean's 80 acres of organically farmed, non-GMO sugarcane. Ocean transforms this crop into a smooth, well-balanced vodka, diluting the spirit with desalinated ocean water.
Drawn from 3,000 feet below the Kona coast, the water lends a pleasant minerality to the vodka's sweet-yet-balanced sugarcane and citrus character. The 80-proof vodka's palate is light and fresh, with a smooth, silky texture. Available nationwide, with an average price of $25, the clean taste, craftsmanship, and use of all-natural, organic ingredients place Ocean above several world-famous brands.
10. High Ground
From the arid highlands of Nevada, High Ground's gluten-free vodka is crafted from locally grown rye and diluted with snowmelt from the adjacent Sierra Nevada mountains. Legally recognized as an "Estate Distillery," High Ground sources the majority of its raw ingredients from its own land, making every small-batch distillation an artisanal, terroir-driven affair.
The hearty rye grain gives the 80-proof vodka an earthy character, with pronounced notes of white pepper, bright citrus, and warm, lingering spice. The texture is silky, with a lovely viscosity that warms the palate. However, High Ground's biggest drawback is its limited availability. While the $35 vodka is available online, it's currently only sold in-store in California and Nevada. Still, High Ground is well-crafted, and its taste is particularly delicious in savory drinks, such as the classic Gibson cocktail.
9. Holistic Spirits Company Origen
Founded by entrepreneur Amy Holmwood and actor Woody Harrelson, the Holistic Spirits Company is focused on industry transparency and aims to provide sustainable, non-artificial spirits that meld nature and science. Its 74-proof Origen vodka is made from a certified organic, gluten-free wheat base and distilled an impressive 18 times. It's then infused with non-GMO elderberries, muscadine grapes, artichokes, and green tea — botanicals that ostensibly help alcohol metabolism — giving the vodka its visually appealing rosy hue.
On tasting, the vodka opens with notes of wildflower, cherry, peach, and savory olive. The finish is smooth and lingering, reminiscent of a premium barrel-aged spirit. Origen vodka is available in stores across 31 states and online for $39.99 a bottle. While it isn't inexpensive, the vodka's unique flavor and superior texture, combined with the distillery's commitment to sustainable production, work in its favor. For those who enjoy a vodka that delivers more than expected, Origen is worth trying.
8. American Harvest
The family behind American Harvest vodka has been growing organic, non-GMO crops in Idaho for three generations. The vodka is crafted from aromatic red winter wheat — farmed using regenerative practices – and diluted with pristine water from a protected aquifer on the Snake River Plain. Distilled only once, the unflavored 80-proof vodka has sweet undertones, with notes of vanilla, marzipan, and powdered sugar. While it has a distinct taste, the overall character remains clean and smooth.
Its crisp profile and subtle sweetness make it the ideal vodka for pairing with quality caviar, such as Imperia's plump, briny Royal Ossetra sturgeon roe. The caviar's bold salinity and unctuous texture contrast beautifully with American Harvest vodka's sweet profile, creating a balanced complexity, while the liquor's silky mouthfeel cleanses the palate between bites. The certified organic vodka is available nationwide for $25 a bottle.
7. Deep Eddy
Austin-based distillery Deep Eddy began making vodka in 2010, but this was not the first rodeo for founders Chad Auler and Clayton Christopher – Auler had previously launched Savvy Vodka, while Christopher was the brains behind Sweet Leaf Tea. The distillery's debut product – Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka — clearly reflects their combined experience. The distillery's portfolio has since expanded to include additional flavored vodkas, such as the highly refreshing lemon-infused vodka, as well as a standard, unflavored option.
The corn-based vodka is distilled 10 times and filtered eight times, and the unflavored variant tastes crisp and fresh, with a light corn pudding sweetness that leads to a warming hint of alcohol. It's versatile enough to use in elevated cocktails, while also quaffable with a splash of soda and a twist. Today, Deep Eddy's Texan vodka is available in every corner of the country for an impressively affordable $15.
6. Tito's Handmade Vodka
When Tito's debuted its Texas-made spirit in 1997, crafting each small batch on a homemade pot still, it set the standard for American corn-based vodka. In the years since, Tito's has become one of the world's most popular spirits, selling millions of bottles annually. Every batch of Tito's 80-proof, gluten-free vodka is taste-tested to ensure its quality. Tito's is distilled six times – fewer than many competitors — to create a balance between smoothness and flavor. The corn-based vodka has a natural sweetness and features notes of honeycomb, creamed corn, and freshly cracked pepper.
I wouldn't suggest Tito's for sipping straight up, as it lacks the complexity of higher-end vodkas. However, its clean, straightforward profile makes it a great choice for cocktail-loving vodka fans. With an average price of $21 a bottle, Tito's versatility and widespread availability make it a solid and dependable choice.
5. Smirnoff No. 21
Initially a Russian brand, Smirnoff has been making vodka in the U.S. for almost 100 years. Today, it stands as one of the top-selling brands in the world, likely thanks to its widespread availability and low price of around $13 a bottle. While Smirnoff uses just three distillations, it filters its corn-based No. 21 vodka a total of 10 times, producing an 80-proof spirit that is almost weightless on the palate. There is a faint, citrus-like sweetness; however, the overall profile is more neutral than full-flavored, making it perfect for mixing in cocktails.
In addition to No. 21, Smirnoff offers a range of both unflavored and flavored spirits. Still, it's the original that remains a solid, easy-to-find, consistently popular option.
4. Hera the Dog
Giving back is a hallmark of many modern liquor brands, with producers often donating to philanthropic causes they support. However, Hera the Dog stands out because it was purposefully conceived as a way to raise sustainable funds for animal rescue organizations, with proceeds benefitting charities that are local to the point of sale. Fortunately, the high-quality, organic vodka is also delicious.
Using a base of 100% non-GMO, organic wheat, Hera the Dog is distilled seven times before undergoing slow-drip charcoal filtration. The full-flavored spirit offers sweet notes of golden stone fruit, candied lemon peel, and brioche. The palate is polished and soft from start to finish. Costing $31, the vodka is available online; however, its retail presence is only in California and Nevada — a limitation that keeps it from ranking higher.
3. Heritage Distilling Co. Florescence
Everything about Heritage Distilling Co.'s Florescence vodka feels charming, fresh, and delicately balanced. Created in collaboration with cookbook author Danielle Kartes, the 60-proof corn-based spirit features an all-natural infusion of grapefruit and pomelo. While the Washington-based brand offers several flavored vodkas, this one is arguably its best. The opulent, inviting aroma draws you in, while the textured palate asks you to stay a while. On tasting, you'd be forgiven for thinking additional infusions were used, as the vodka itself shines with flavors of rich corn sabayon, ripe citrus, and wildflowers. It's fruity, but not in an artificial sense.
Florescence is reasonably priced at $34 a bottle but loses points for availability, as it is predominantly available online. Still, this smooth, alluring, delicious vodka earns a high ranking.
2. Kirkland Signature American Vodka
For those unwilling or unable to splurge on expensive vodka but still seeking high-quality, Costco delivers with its Kirkland Signature American Vodka. The six-times-distilled, corn-based spirit is very similar to Tito's — yet, surprisingly, Costco's version is not only cheaper but arguably better. It offers a smooth, clean, and versatile palate that's fresh and pleasantly uncomplicated.
While a 750ml bottle of Tito's vodka costs around $20, a 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature American Vodka sells for just $13. Despite the low price, this vodka delivers an impressively well-balanced profile without harshness and a with a subtle creaminess throughout. When you factor in its nationwide availability, this ranks among the best-value options available.
1. Charbay
California's Charbay Distillery has been crafting small-batch spirits since 1983. The key to its full-flavored yet smooth vodka lies in the production process. Distillation occurs just once, without filtration, creating a full-bodied, 80-proof vodka with an impressively silky mouthfeel. The base combines American-grown corn and rye, which Charbay dilutes with crisp Northern Californian water. Although it's distilled fewer times than most other vodkas, the craftsmanship ensures exceptional balance.
Charbay's clear vodka coats the palate with enticing viscosity. The palate has a rich texture and reveals hints of lemon zest, grain, and sweet cream. Charbay shines in a dirty martini, as the sweet corn backbone mellows the martini's salinity, while the earthy rye enhances its briny flavor. Charbay's full-flavored Meyer Lemon Vodka further elevates the original's taste, steeping whole, California-grown Meyer lemons in the clear spirit for 68 days to create a refreshingly authentic fruit profile with zero cloying sweetness.
The $23 vodka is currently available in 44 states, with distribution growing every month. Charbay's complexity, character, buttery texture, and fresh flavor make this a vodka I would enjoy nightly and a spirit that deserves the top spot in these rankings.
Methodology
To determine this ranking of American vodkas, I took into account each brand's story, production, and provenance, but didn't prioritize the spirit's base ingredient, number of distillations and filtrations, or its price. However, each of these elements influences the overall taste, which ultimately guided the ranking. While limited availability for some brands was noted, a few of the most exceptional vodkas with smaller distribution still placed highly due to their quality and flavor.
I taste-tested each one, first sampling them neat to assess quality, then mixing each with seltzer and citrus to see how the flavor profile changed. Sometimes creating a ranking is simple and straightforward, but this one proved especially challenging, as each vodka may suit one palate more than another. Still, I relied on my knowledge and training as a Certified Sommelier to determine the best-tasting bottles overall.