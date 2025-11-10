19 Popular American Vodkas, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sales of whiskey, tequila, and mezcal have shown impressive growth in recent years, yet vodka remains the most popular liquor in America by a wide margin. With its continued appeal, vodka distilleries continue to emerge nationwide — producing vodka is attractive to distillers because it can be made from any fermentable base ingredient and doesn't require extensive aging, so bottles can be sold quickly.

Historically, vodka has been defined as a liquor "without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color" by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). However, today's consumers seek a vodka with complexity, distinction, and provenance — so much so that the TTB changed vodka's legal definition in 2020 to make way for products with more character. Taking this into account, I rounded up a selection of American-made vodkas to determine which are the best. I used my training as a Certified Sommelier and long-time spirits writer to analyze the flavor, mouthfeel, availability, and value of each to determine the ranking.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.