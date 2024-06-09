This Is How Many Times Tito's Vodka Is Distilled

The number of times vodka is distilled is commonly linked to how clean of a spirit it is. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled six times, a claim that serves as a direct link to how pure and premium the spirit is.

In very simplified terms, distilling alcohol means taking an already alcoholic liquid and concentrating that alcohol. Vodka can be made from many different things, including potatoes or fruits, but is commonly made from grain. This means that before distillation vodka is like a beer in that it's an alcoholic grain-based liquid. When that beer-type base gets distilled, the ethanol alcohol boils off into vapors first because ethanol has a lower boiling point than water. As the vapors run through the still, they eventually meet lower temperatures and convert back into liquid. That liquid now has a higher concentration of alcohol. The more times a spirit is distilled, the higher the percentage of alcohol by volume it will end up with.

Some distillers believe more distillations also make for a purer spirit because you are continuously boiling off other compounds in the liquid that can yield unpleasant off-flavors. Others think purity comes entirely down to the quality of the ingredients being used: Grey Goose, for example, only distills its vodka once. Tito's method of distilling its vodka six times is the brand's approach to achieving that super-clean-tasting goal, and results in a 40% ABV.