How Corn Vodka Can Give Your Cocktails A Sweeter Flavor Profile

Contrary to popular belief, vodka isn't flavorless. Although the clear-colored spirit tends to be relatively neutral-tasting, it can boast many nuanced aromas and flavors, which is precisely why you might want to think twice before using just any vodka when crafting a cocktail. Much like how wheat vodka can highlight zestiness or rye vodka can emphasize nuttiness, corn vodka is exactly the spirit to reach for when a tipple is in dire need of extra sweetness.

Corn vodka, albeit mild and mellow, has a sweet and buttery flavor and a lusciously smooth finish. Yet, far from flavorings or infusions, corn vodka owes its unique profile to its main ingredient — recall that vodka can be made with nearly any ingredient imaginable, including corn. Even if distillation does significantly reduce flavors, glycerol levels, along with the molecular makeup of ethanol clusters, indicate that raw materials do still impact the overall taste and texture of a spirit. Evidently, this means that sweet kernels of corn will produce a sweetly nuanced vodka, which can be used to amplify sweetness in a cocktail.

A matter of working smarter and not harder, corn-based vodka subtly underlines the saccharine flavor components of a cocktail without using additional sweeteners. Plus, it can impart a greater degree of dimension, in addition to giving drinks a more honeyed edge.