9 Worst Celebrity-Owned Wine Brands, According To Customer Reviews

Celebrity‑owned booze frequently attracts attention, but star power doesn't guarantee great taste. Over the past decade, several A‑listers have poured their fame and often their fortunes into spirits, with tequila emerging as the red‑hot liquor of choice. But while celebrity spirits often steal the spotlight, their wines tend to leave drinkers underwhelmed, with customer reviews painting a less than rosy picture.

Imagine spotting a sleek wine bottle in the store, emblazoned with the name or image of a Hollywood star or music icon. The glitz of celebrity branding is hard to resist — who wouldn't want to sip on something crafted (or at least endorsed) by their favorite star? The allure is real: eye-catching labels, glamorous backstories, and promises of luxury in a bottle. So, you buy it only to discover this sobering truth: Star power doesn't always translate to stellar flavor. And more often than not, the only thing premium about some celebrity wines is the price.

Curious about which star-studded sips you're better off skipping as they just don't live up to the hype? We've dug into feedback from wine enthusiasts, scoured professional tastings, and combed through retailer comments to spotlight nine celebrity-owned wine brands that just don't deliver. From overhyped rosés to reds that fall flat, these bottles have sparked complaints about watery textures, harsh aftertastes, or flavors that fizzle out faster than a tabloid headline.