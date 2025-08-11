9 Worst Celebrity-Owned Wine Brands, According To Customer Reviews
Celebrity‑owned booze frequently attracts attention, but star power doesn't guarantee great taste. Over the past decade, several A‑listers have poured their fame and often their fortunes into spirits, with tequila emerging as the red‑hot liquor of choice. But while celebrity spirits often steal the spotlight, their wines tend to leave drinkers underwhelmed, with customer reviews painting a less than rosy picture.
Imagine spotting a sleek wine bottle in the store, emblazoned with the name or image of a Hollywood star or music icon. The glitz of celebrity branding is hard to resist — who wouldn't want to sip on something crafted (or at least endorsed) by their favorite star? The allure is real: eye-catching labels, glamorous backstories, and promises of luxury in a bottle. So, you buy it only to discover this sobering truth: Star power doesn't always translate to stellar flavor. And more often than not, the only thing premium about some celebrity wines is the price.
Curious about which star-studded sips you're better off skipping as they just don't live up to the hype? We've dug into feedback from wine enthusiasts, scoured professional tastings, and combed through retailer comments to spotlight nine celebrity-owned wine brands that just don't deliver. From overhyped rosés to reds that fall flat, these bottles have sparked complaints about watery textures, harsh aftertastes, or flavors that fizzle out faster than a tabloid headline.
2020 Three By Wade Cabernet Sauvignon - Dwyane Wade
Despite NBA legend Dwyane Wade's winning track record on the court, his 2020 Three by Wade Cabernet Sauvignon struggles to make a similar impression in the wine world. You'd expected more complexity or at least more excitement from a Napa cabernet flaunting a celebrity name. Marketed as an "everyday affordable luxury," and crafted from fruit sourced across California's top regions — including Napa Valley, Paso Robles, and Mendocino — this wine promises balance and depth with an ABV of 14.9%. Unfortunately, many drinkers walk away underwhelmed.
In a 2022 taste test conducted by Delish, reviewers described the wine as disappointing and bland, with a dry palate that felt watery — which doesn't exactly align with its goal of being worthy of both Tuesday nights and special celebrations. The wine boasts claims of black plum, cloves, fresh blackberries, graphite, and rose petal aromatics, yet on sites like Total Wine and Cellar Tracker, some customers report the nose as being underdeveloped and not worth the price, citing that you could find a better $15 bottle. While it's not offensively bad, this star-studded cabernet sauvignon does not deliver the sophistication the brand suggests it offers.
Miraval Rosé - Brad Pitt and formerly Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt entered the rosé world with Angelina Jolie when they acquired the Miraval estate in Provence, France in 2008, a property with a rich winemaking history that had been owned by American winemaker Tom Bove since 1992. The duo officially launched their rosé label, Miraval, in 2013 (though, Jolie would sell her shares less than a decade later, following their divorce). The line has earned a bewildering blend of industry acclaim and consumer disappointment.
While praised for its elegant pale pink/salmon hue typical for Provence rosés, packaging, acidity, and refreshing citrus, berry, floral, and mineral notes, critical voices point to a lack of memorability. A taste tester for Business Insider found the flavor profile hard to discern, ultimately describing the rosé as underwhelming. Another felt that the dominant notes on the nose leaned more floral and faint — even though Miraval promises fruity aromas — and failed to leave a lasting impression.
This bottle remains visually elegant and well-packaged more than a decade into its high-profile run. However, its mixed customer experiences have led many to feel that the wine's reputation may be propped up more by branding than by what's in the bottle.
Avaline Red and White - Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power
Cameron Diaz's foray into the wine industry with Avaline, co-founded alongside entrepreneur Katherine Power, has been met with more skepticism than praise. Marketed as a "clean wine" made with organic grapes and free from unnecessary additives, Avaline promises a health-conscious alternative to traditional wines. However, some argue that the brand is more flash than substance. While the wines are indeed organic, they still include common commercial ingredients, such as sulfites, bentonite clay, cream of tartar, and yeast — which many small-scale, natural winemakers tend to avoid in pursuit of purity and character. Pundits have also taken issue with Avaline's marketing, which they find misleading, not to mention the term "clean wine" has been widely dismissed by industry professionals as meaningless at best and deceptive at worst.
As for the taste? Critics haven't been kind, and consumers have echoed similar negative sentiments in online reviews. The red has been described by taste testers as harshly tannic, with an unpleasant finish that lingers for all the wrong reasons. Instead of a smooth, balanced profile, it delivers an overpowering boozy kick that some have compared to taking a shot of hard liquor.
The white is faring no better. In 2020, it got a D-rating in a virtual blind survey of nearly 400 households held by wine connoisseur Mark Oldman, placing it dead last among celebrity white wines.
19 Crimes Cali Red - Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg, the West Coast rap legend, brought his chill vibe to the wine world with 19 Crimes Cali Red, a bold red blend launched in 2020 with Australia's 19 Crimes brand. This 30% zinfandel pour, spiked with 65% petite sirah and 5% merlot, promises a smooth, jammy sip with smoky notes of dark berries, cocoa, acidity, and plums. It is marketed as a bold expression of defiance and transformation — celebrating those who rise from difficult beginnings to achieve greatness, a theme that aligned seamlessly with Snoop Dogg's own journey.
Wine drinkers expected a vibrant, fruit-forward red, but many customers have taken to platforms like Reddit to complain it is one of the worst wines they've ever tasted. On the nose, it's been likened to odd and unpleasant scents, such as wet wood, spoiled leftovers, or cough syrup, rather than anything characteristically fruity or inviting. The flavor is equally disappointing for some consumers, who report a chaotic, disjointed profile that swings between being overly sweet, bitter, and sour with no balance or structure. There's little acidity, weak tannins, and an artificial, medicinal aftertaste that lingers far too long. Many have described the wine as punishing to drink, speculating that it allegedly contains artificial coloring and oak flavoring to cover up its flaws, and swearing off future purchases.
Some Amazon reviewers admit the wine is harsh but effective. While a few consumers note that it suits mature palates, other online reviewers agree that it's not for wine lovers — just fans — arguing that better reds exist at this price with more flavor and finesse.
Party Prosecco - Vera Wang
Vera Wang, the fashion icon behind iconic wedding gowns, brought her couture flair to the wine industry with Vera Wang Party Prosecco, a sparkling wine not to be confused with Champagne, with an 11.5% ABV designed for celebrations. What's the difference between the two? While both are bubbly wines, Champagne is made in France's Champagne region using a traditional method that involves aging in the bottle, giving it more complexity and richness. Prosecco, on the other hand, comes from Italy and is made using the Charmat method, which results in a fresher, more fruit-forward style with low sugar and lively acidity.
Crafted from glera grapes in Italy's Veneto region, this particular prosecco promises a crisp, effervescent pour with notes of green apple, citrus, and stone fruit, housed in a sleek, matte-painted silver bottle that screams high-end glamour. Marketed as the go-to bubbly for toasts and celebrations big or small, it's as much a style statement as Wang's dresses. But customer reviews on sites like Vivino and Master of Malt suggest that the prosecco's appeal lies more in the branding than the bottle.
Many agree it's a decent drink — light, fresh, and easy to sip — but often too sweet for a brute and lacking the depth or complexity expected at its price point. Several note you're paying more for the name than the flavor. The packaging, while eye-catching, has also received some criticism for being fragile during shipping.
Maison No. 9 Rosé - Post Malone
While Post Malone's Maison No. 9 Rosé arrives in a beautifully designed bottle that screams luxury, the wine inside has proven to be quite the disappointment. Backed by celebrity hype and sleek branding, including a tall Riesling bottle complete with a glass cork, this rosé from the South of France promises a refined experience but ends up falling flat in almost every category.
One of the most common complaints is the wine's overwhelming blandness. According to customer reviews around the internet, Maison No. 9 lacks the depth, complexity, and flavor that make rosé enjoyable, considering it features a blend of grenache, cinsault, syrah, and merlot grapes. Some reviewers compare the experience of drinking it to that of drinking water, as the tasting notes are difficult to pin down, not because of nuance but because there's very little flavor to speak of. Instead of delivering a bright, refreshing profile typical of quality rosé, this one comes across as watered down and forgettable.
Adding to the disappointment is the wine's aromatics or lack thereof. One reviewer notes that, although it opens with fruity and herbal notes, it finishes with a persistent rubbery smell that doesn't fade even after aeration. Another tasting group mentions it smells funky or like stinky cheese. The final sting is its price tag, which many customers feel is unjustified given the wine's weak flavor profile and overall lack of character.
Invivo X, SJP - Sarah Jessica Parker
If you were hoping for "Sex and the City" sophistication in a bottle, Invivo X Rosé by Sarah Jessica Parker sadly misses the mark. Though the website describes it as a delicate, fruity, and vibrant wine crafted with care in Provence, many customer reviews say otherwise. Made in collaboration with Invivo Wines and a family estate in Lambesc, South Provence, the rosé uses grapes from the Roy René vineyards — ideal rosé territory, famous for sunny hilltops and minimal frost. The wine is said to be pale pink, dry, and expressive, with notes of strawberries, rose petals, herbs, and pink florals. In reality, several drinkers find it unpleasantly acidic. One reviewer noted the sourness lingered on the tongue long after sipping, making it difficult to continue drinking it.
Over at Total Wine, another consumer called it flat and flavorless, with only an alcohol burn. The dry style might appeal to some, but the lack of balance and complexity seems to leave little to love. And while the line promises a lively, fruitful, and savory palate with a long finish, some buyers couldn't detect any of those above-mentioned flavors.
And the problem isn't limited to the rosé. SJP's Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc has also been called almost painfully sharp, with one drinker claiming it was so sour it made the inside of their mouth hurt. Invivo's Pinot Noir has also been slammed on platforms like Reddit, raising the question: Did Parker pick the wrong partner?
Ramona Pinot Grigio - Ramona Singer
"The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Ramona Singer launched her namesake pinot grigio in 2011, hoping to bottle the energy of her infamous "Turtle Time" persona. Produced from 100% pinot grigio grapes grown in Italy's Veneto region, this light-bodied white (12% ABV) was billed as the ideal aperitif for Bravo fans. The bottle featured a minimalist label selected by Singer herself and was said to offer pear, citrus, and a hint of hazelnut on the palate.
Despite the branding, critical reception and online chatter suggest Ramona Pinot Grigio never quite lived up to its TV-fueled hype. Some buyers described it as light and smooth, despite going down too easy, but the consensus leans heavily negative. On Reddit, one user compared it to a $5 Walmart wine, rather than a high-quality bottle, while others described it as sharp, acetone-like, and difficult to finish. One commenter opened a second bottle, mistakenly thinking the first had gone rancid, only to realize it hadn't, while another person's parents, who had purchased multiple bottles, ended up dumping them altogether.
The irony wasn't lost on "RHONY" fans. Several viewers have mocked the contrast between Singer's self-proclaimed pinot grigio expertise and the poor quality of her product.
Skinnygirl - Bethenny Frankel
From another former "RHONY" star, Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl wine line boasts a full portfolio — including pinot noir, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio, moscato, California red, and California white blends — all built around a signature claim: fewer calories. At just 100 calories per 5-ounce pour, each bottle slightly undercuts the USDA average of 120–129 calories for standard dry wines. Pointing out that most dry wines are already low in sugar and that alcohol itself is the main source of calories, a HuffPost writer was critical of this selling point. They took issue with the brand's messaging, arguing that it relies on diet culture buzzwords and outdated gender marketing to appeal to women at the expense of actual taste or depth.
Multiple reviewers agree that this minimal calorie cut comes at the cost of quality. The 2012 Skinnygirl Cabernet Sauvignon, for example, has been slammed as thin, watered down, and overly fruity, lacking the structure, tannins, and body expected of a proper red. The chardonnay has been called mediocre, with taste testers saying it's a light, floral wine lacking the oak notes present in most chardonnays.
The California red has drawn some of the harshest criticism among customers, with one buyer describing a burnt blueberry pie aroma and comparing it to dirty water. The California white has been termed off-gassing, with some consumers noting headaches after just a few sips.
Methodology
To determine which celebrity-owned wines fall short, we focused on brands that have been on the market for at least a year and have generated enough public and critical attention to warrant meaningful analysis. Our scope included reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines tied to high-profile names across the industry. We analyzed customer feedback from platforms like Vivino, Total Wine, and Reddit, prioritizing reviews that reflected consistent experiences rather than isolated opinions. Keywords such as "watery," "bitter," or "off" came up frequently among the lowest-ranked bottles. We also drew on enthusiast blogs, blind tastings, and expert reviews from food and wine publications to assess how these wines performed beyond fan loyalty.
Each wine was evaluated for taste, aroma, structure, and overall impression, especially when compared to expectations set by its price point and celebrity marketing. A wine didn't make the list based on one bad review; it had to show a pattern of disappointment across multiple sources. The final picks reflect wines where celebrity branding overpromised and the actual product underdelivered — according to the people drinking them.