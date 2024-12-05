The Absolute Best Aperitif Brand For Your Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Do you know what's the secret behind an A-grade Aperol Spritz or Negroni? If your immediate answer is something like "a good aperitif", then congrats — you did us proud! The aperitif's role is so crucial that when crafting alcohol-free versions of these classics, simply omitting it isn't an option. Instead, your success hinges on whether you can find alternatives that can replicate those sophisticated flavor profiles without the alcohol. We've taken a look at the most noteworthy non-alcoholic aperitif brands, and one stands out from the rest: De Soi.
Created by pop icon Katy Perry in collaboration with master distiller Morgan McLachlan, De Soi currently offers four different flavors, each crafted from a thoughtful blend of botanicals, teas, and fruits, finished with sparkling soda water. The range is remarkably diverse — Golden Hour offers a bright, summery mix of ginger ale notes with fresh lemongrass and yuzu, while Très Rosé takes an entirely different approach with its bold, fruit-forward profile.
What makes De Soi particularly interesting, however, is its inclusion of trendy adaptogens like lion's mane and L-theanine. These compounds have gained popularity lately for their supposed stress-relieving properties. While the scientific jury may still be out on these benefits, one thing is certain: you can count on De Soi to give you one heck of a drink to help you unwind in the late hours, sans the boozy buzz.
Drinks to try making with your De Soi aperitivos
Each of De Soi's signature flavors shines in different classes of cocktails. Take Golden Hour, for example — its warm flavors make it perfect for crafting a non-alcoholic French 75. Simply add a splash of tonic or sparkling water to complement Golden Hour's natural fizz, and you'll have a drink that perfectly captures the essence of the champagne-based original.
For a N/A Negroni, Spritz Italiano is a must. As the name suggests, the drink is modeled after Italian bittersweet aperitivos and contains gentian root extract — one of the rumored secret ingredients in Campari's closely guarded recipe. Together with a dash of soda water, you'll have a zero-proof spritz that's certain to rival its boozy cousin. Got a soft spot for rosé? Try Très Rosé. Front and center are flavors of lychee, raspberry, and grapefruit, enhanced by notes of rooibos tea, ginger, and cardamom. You can craft a pretty wicked non-alcoholic strawberry rosé spritzer by combining it with fresh strawberries, soda water, and a few lemon wedges.
Last but not least, there's St. Moritz Mule, which is said to have taken inspiration from the Moscow Mule... so why not make a non-alcoholic version of that, too? Just pour St. Moritz Mule over ice, add some spicy ginger beer for an extra kick, then fine-tune the flavor with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and a touch of simple syrup to taste. Now who said non-alcoholic drinks are boring?