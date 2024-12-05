Do you know what's the secret behind an A-grade Aperol Spritz or Negroni? If your immediate answer is something like "a good aperitif", then congrats — you did us proud! The aperitif's role is so crucial that when crafting alcohol-free versions of these classics, simply omitting it isn't an option. Instead, your success hinges on whether you can find alternatives that can replicate those sophisticated flavor profiles without the alcohol. We've taken a look at the most noteworthy non-alcoholic aperitif brands, and one stands out from the rest: De Soi.

Advertisement

Created by pop icon Katy Perry in collaboration with master distiller Morgan McLachlan, De Soi currently offers four different flavors, each crafted from a thoughtful blend of botanicals, teas, and fruits, finished with sparkling soda water. The range is remarkably diverse — Golden Hour offers a bright, summery mix of ginger ale notes with fresh lemongrass and yuzu, while Très Rosé takes an entirely different approach with its bold, fruit-forward profile.

What makes De Soi particularly interesting, however, is its inclusion of trendy adaptogens like lion's mane and L-theanine. These compounds have gained popularity lately for their supposed stress-relieving properties. While the scientific jury may still be out on these benefits, one thing is certain: you can count on De Soi to give you one heck of a drink to help you unwind in the late hours, sans the boozy buzz.

Advertisement