15 Tequilas Smooth Enough To Drink Straight, According To Experts

As tequila drinkers, there are several bottles we constantly reach for. Those well-known labels we're sure are the absolute best tequilas for the perfect margarita. But every so often, a margarita just won't do. Sometimes, we want a top-rated tequila that's better all on its own. No mixers, no salt, just the spirit in all its delicious glory.

It's during these moments that we reach for something different that deserves to be shown off and not hidden by extra ingredients. It probably doesn't even need that rim of salt to which we've become accustomed. Something smooth enough to sip straight, like an old bottle of scotch or your favorite Cognac.

Don't believe tequila falls into the sip and savor category? Well, we spoke to several spirit industry experts who disagree. In fact, they gave us 15 different brands they believe are well worth sipping. Some are aged in bourbon or wine barrels, while other tequilas are made using only three ingredients to ensure that agave flavor really shines. And they're not all top shelf, either. Several are easily accessible if you're just looking to get your feet wet. Read on to see which brands made the list.