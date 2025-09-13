The Absolute Best Tequilas For Flavored Margaritas

Nothing hits quite like a classic salty lime margarita, but there are too many complementary flavors to ignore. Strawberry, mango, and raspberry are popular hits, but that's just barely scratching the surface. Everyone has their little margarita secrets, like squeezing in some fresh orange juice or even adding a splash of Dr. Pepper. However, the choice of tequila is just as important, even if you don't think you can taste it. When shaking up a flavored margarita (or blitzing it in a blender), you'll want a smooth, well-made tequila that can work with other ingredients when it needs to, without its more pungent tasting notes clashing.

Since they'll be swirled into an adventurous cocktail, these tequilas don't necessarily need as much personality as something you'd sip solo; they just need to complement a bold-flavored margarita. There are a handful of tequila varieties to choose from, but a blanco or reposado is typically the move when crafting a jazzed-up margarita. As a tequila drinker myself and a former full-time, now part-time bartender, I've developed my own set of preferences, but I've found that many tequila fans are on the same page.

To confirm my suspicions, I connected with two of my favorite southern Maine-based bartenders, Nicky Auletta and Ryan Dyer, who both happen to work with margarita-dominant menus. First things first, don't cheap out. All tequila is made from agave, but in order to slap that title on the bottle, it must be made in specific regions of Mexico from more than 50% Blue Weber agave. Any true tequila fan knows that a good tequila is made with 100% agave, and my fellow bartenders agree.