Review: Gran Centenario Gallardo Is A Pricey Treat For Neat Tequila Drinkers

Gran Centenario has been making tequila since 1857. It's experimented with and launched several varieties over the years to create a whole range of flavors. You can select from varieties ranging from the more clear, herbal, and fruit-forward plata to the full-bodied and carefully aged añejo. One of the brand's newest additions, the Gallardo, has taken a long time to prepare and boasts one of the most complex flavors in the brand's lineup.

But before you go ahead and purchase the pricey limited-edition Gallardo bottle, you should probably get a sense of what exactly it is that you're buying. We spoke with representatives from Gran Centenario to get an idea of how this tequila is made and the thought behind its manufacturing process. And most importantly of all, I had an opportunity to taste it firsthand to see if it was something worth buying.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.