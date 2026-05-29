The 6 Hands-Down Best New Tequilas Of 2026 So Far

Maybe you're not tossing back tequila shots with salt and lime as you did in your early 20's, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make room in your liquor cabinet for some exceptional bottles of the spirit. After all, nobody wants to make an excursion to the liquor store when 5:00 hits on Margarita Monday, right? And if you enjoy sipping the liquor neat, it's basically mandatory that you pick a refined, high-quality expression.

Fortunately, you'll never be without a breadth of new options to explore. Not only do distillers frequently release new expressions of their craft, but there's also always reason for excitement when a favored limited release hits shelves after being gone for months — or years! We connected with some bartenders to get us up-to-date on everything tequila, and below is a list of relatively new releases, as well as rare bottles that have recently been spotted on store shelves. Basically, if you see any of the following on your next liquor store run, you'd be wise to snatch them up, stat!