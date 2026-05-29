The 6 Hands-Down Best New Tequilas Of 2026 So Far
Maybe you're not tossing back tequila shots with salt and lime as you did in your early 20's, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make room in your liquor cabinet for some exceptional bottles of the spirit. After all, nobody wants to make an excursion to the liquor store when 5:00 hits on Margarita Monday, right? And if you enjoy sipping the liquor neat, it's basically mandatory that you pick a refined, high-quality expression.
Fortunately, you'll never be without a breadth of new options to explore. Not only do distillers frequently release new expressions of their craft, but there's also always reason for excitement when a favored limited release hits shelves after being gone for months — or years! We connected with some bartenders to get us up-to-date on everything tequila, and below is a list of relatively new releases, as well as rare bottles that have recently been spotted on store shelves. Basically, if you see any of the following on your next liquor store run, you'd be wise to snatch them up, stat!
Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Comunidad
Jason Hedges, Director of Beverage for Laurent Tourondel Hospitality, has pretty high standards when it comes to the spirits he'll craft with. As he puts it, "My top picks are bottles that prioritize real agave character, transparent production, and a distinct identity." When we asked him which newer releases deserve some time in the spotlight, he was quick to mention Tequila Ocho's late 2025 release: Tequila Ocho Terroir Select Comunidad.
The vintage comes in both plata and reposado expressions, and both seem to be great buys for the tequila enthusiast. Hedges appreciates the bottle's clearly defined identity, saying, "It is clearly tied to terroir and origin, and represents the brand's evolving estate-driven approach." As with most of the tequilas on this list, we're going to recommend you try it neat upon first opening the bottle — once you've gotten a sense of its characteristics, feel free to mix it as you see fit — though with this bottle, you might decide that neat is the way to go!
El Tequileño Reposado Rare
Whenever El Tequileño's Reposado Rare is spotted, it's cause for celebration. Chef Richard Sandoval, Restaurateur and Owner at Casa Chi, says it's been one of his favorite bottles to work with in 2026. We're still seeing online ordering availability at the time of writing this piece, so you still have a chance to get your hands on it before it disappears for an indeterminate amount of time. Consumers are swift to note that the bottle is pricey, but it's still definitely worth mentioning here, especially given the high praise it receives from Sandoval.
Sandoval emphasized that this is a particularly well-balanced tequila that manages to have both plenty of depth and very pure agave notes. He also explained that, though it's aged for longer than a typical reposado, "It feels refined without becoming heavy, which is where many aged tequilas lose versatility." In fact, its versatility is probably the biggest strength of this tequila, in Sandoval's opinion. He would use it in anything from a tequila old fashioned to an upscale margarita, and mentions that it pairs wonderfully with dishes like mole negro or grilled octopus.
Mijenta Añejo Symphony Series No. 3
Chance Curtis, Director of Operations at The Valorian Los Angeles, has a very clear picture of what makes for an exceptional tequila. "A best-in-class tequila tells a complete story, from the field to the glass. The agave, the terroir, the production decisions, all of it shows up when you take that first sip," he told us. One of the best examples on the market right now, according to Curtis, is Mijenta's Añejo Symphony Series No. 3.
You can tell the March 2026 release was created with intention from the moment you take a sip. Curtis describes it as a layered spirit, with a ton of oak-barrel character that marries perfectly with the agave. He calls it "a conversation in a glass," and recommends that those new to the spirit start by drinking it neat. Once you're familiar with it, include an ice cube if you want to open it up, but tequilas this good deserve to take center stage without being diluted by mixers.
Lalo Blanco
Lalo's High Proof Blanco tequila (an additive-free tequila) came onto the scene as a limited release in the last quarter of 2025, and it really made its mark when Rolling Stone named it the year's best overall tequila. We caught wind of this bottle while chatting with Eric Navarro, General Manager at Adobe Grill at La Quinta Resort & Club. He praised the bottle for being "made with purity, tradition, and terroir, without relying on additives or shortcuts."
If you can still find a bottle at the time of reading this piece, it's worth snatching up, especially as it marks the first distilled-to-proof release from the brand. At 50% ABV (or 100 proof), it's quite strong, and only super tequila enthusiasts may enjoy it neat. It does have a broader appeal when mixed, but be careful not to overwhelm the spirit. Navarro says that "Lalo Blanco is best used in premium margaritas, for example, a skinny margarita with just lime juice and agave."
Patrón 100
Early 2026 saw the release of Patrón 100, a 100-proof tequila. In fact, the bottle is the first distilled-to-proof release from the brand, marking an exciting milestone for Patrón fans across the globe. The result? A tequila that showcases its agave without any dilution, which Elizabeth Donastorg, Bartender at Cameo Beverly Hills, loves to play around with this year.
Donastorg praises the high-proof liquor for "bring[ing] more texture, pepper notes, and natural agave character, [and] holding up well in elevated cocktails." It fits in well with what she describes as a growing focus on the actual craft of producing tequila, where terroir and the production process are increasingly taken into account by consumers. Patrón 100 offers a surefire way to upgrade your standard margarita, but you could also use it to bring life to a Paloma or a tequila old fashioned.
Cazcanes Nuestras Raices
Last but certainly not least, Cazcanes Nuestras Raices comes as a recommendation from Kate Gerwin, James Beard semifinalist and Bar 5 Day Program instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. We're cheating a little here — the first edition of the bottle was released in the second quarter of 2025, but it's made such an impact that we had to mention it anyway, especially after Gerwin's endorsement.
The bottle received a perfect score of 100 from Wine Enthusiast, an unheard-of accomplishment. Gerwin suggests that it'll be hard to find once each new vintage drops; it's now a coveted bottle that tequila enthusiasts will absolutely be keeping an eye out for. She calls the tequila a "gem," with "tons of agave character, bright salinity and minerality with a long vegetal finish." As with nearly every tequila, you'd do well to sip this one neat first, to get a full picture of its character. Then, if you must mix it, use it in simple cocktails where it won't be overwhelmed by a plethora of additions.