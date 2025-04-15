How Jennifer Aniston Makes A Margarita Without Any Sugar

If you're a cocktail fan, chances are you're a margarita fan, too — according to NielsenIQ, the drink remains the most ordered in the United States. But whether you're ordering yours frozen or on the rocks or whipping them up at home, there's a good chance you're getting or using a mix in a classic margarita. A mix's value lies in saving time and money on other ingredients, but many of them introduce a lot of sugar to your cocktail. Jose Cuervo is a popular choice, for example, and it contains 24 grams of sugar in a serving. The brand Stirrings has 16 grams in theirs.

While consuming alcohol is never something to be considered "healthy," is there a way to enjoy your favorite adult beverage that's a little fresher, more natural, and diet-friendly without sacrificing taste? Jennifer Aniston says yes. Apparently, the icon is not just a talented actor but the mixologist of her friend group, according to an interview Aniston did with InStyle. And she makes a mean, clean margarita.

Aniston does this by keeping it simple: just tequila and lime juice shaken and poured over ice. She prefers to skip any mixes or sweeteners, as she doesn't like sweet drinks. Aniston isn't alone. Many Americans are cutting back on sugar and also embracing less sweet drinks with better, more authentic ingredients. The A-lister's margarita fits that bill by highlighting the tequila and balancing it with tart, bright lime juice.