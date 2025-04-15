How Jennifer Aniston Makes A Margarita Without Any Sugar
If you're a cocktail fan, chances are you're a margarita fan, too — according to NielsenIQ, the drink remains the most ordered in the United States. But whether you're ordering yours frozen or on the rocks or whipping them up at home, there's a good chance you're getting or using a mix in a classic margarita. A mix's value lies in saving time and money on other ingredients, but many of them introduce a lot of sugar to your cocktail. Jose Cuervo is a popular choice, for example, and it contains 24 grams of sugar in a serving. The brand Stirrings has 16 grams in theirs.
While consuming alcohol is never something to be considered "healthy," is there a way to enjoy your favorite adult beverage that's a little fresher, more natural, and diet-friendly without sacrificing taste? Jennifer Aniston says yes. Apparently, the icon is not just a talented actor but the mixologist of her friend group, according to an interview Aniston did with InStyle. And she makes a mean, clean margarita.
Aniston does this by keeping it simple: just tequila and lime juice shaken and poured over ice. She prefers to skip any mixes or sweeteners, as she doesn't like sweet drinks. Aniston isn't alone. Many Americans are cutting back on sugar and also embracing less sweet drinks with better, more authentic ingredients. The A-lister's margarita fits that bill by highlighting the tequila and balancing it with tart, bright lime juice.
Why Aniston's simple margarita is the best margarita
Aniston's pared-down recipe might be the secret to a perfectly balanced margarita. A recipe using mix calls for about 3 or 4 ounces of it, with 1½ ounces of tequila and 1 ounce of triple sec or Cointreau. Without the mix, you're looking at about 1½ ounces of lime juice, 2 ounces of Cointreau, and 4 ounces of tequila. These will both create tasty margs, the former leaning sweet and the latter leaning warmer with more alcohol. But with Aniston's approach, you can dial in on exactly the flavor profile you want and experience the notes of different types of tequila with a kick of lime. Start with an equal-parts recipe of 1½ ounces of tequila to 1½ ounces of fresh lime juice and tweak from there. Make sure you use one of the top tequilas for a margarita — there's less going on to hide any less-than-stellar flavors and more room for a high-quality spirit to shine.
While there are many ways to reinvent the margarita with various flavors and ingredients, simplifying it might be the biggest boost yet — especially for tequila lovers who prefer less sweetness and want to cut back on sugar. Aniston's tequila-and-lime margarita is also a great base — add orange sweetness the natural way with a squeeze from an orange, or splash in natural pineapple juice or coconut water for a tropical twist.