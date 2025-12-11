Forget Lime And Salt — This Is The Traditional Tequila Chaser
Shots are the quickest way to get tequila down, but there's a way to actually enjoy the taste of tequila without trying to mask it with salt and lime juice. In an interview with Tasting Table, Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo Tequila deemed the tried and true lime and salt duo "training wheels." But, says Salas, "while salt and lime are known as a dynamic duo when enjoying tequila shots, sangrita brings flavor contrast that still compliments the expression."
A blend of tomato juice, dried chilies, and fruit juice, sangrita originated in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the same state that's home to tequila. Origin stories abound, with one stating that sangrita was the leftover juice of pico de gallo while another claims it originated as a tomato juice chaser that bartenders would serve to American expatriates. Either way, sangrita is a mainstay at Mexican restaurants and a more traditional pairing for tequila shots. Salas champions the tart, sweet, and spicy flavors in sangritas as "a more delicious way to experience tequila, complimenting the savory and slightly spicy flavors rather than masking it."
Like tequila, sangrita is served in a shot glass. While you can throw it back in the same one-and-done fashion as the tequila shot, Salas told us that "sangrita can also be used as a palate cleanser between shots of tequila, elevating the overall tasting experience." In fact, many Mexicans take small interchanging sips of tequila and sangrita instead of shots.
Salas' sangrita recipe and tequila pairings
Meaning "little blood" in Spanish, Sangrita generally has a deep red hue thanks to chili powder and tomato juice. Salas' sangrita recipe keeps with tradition, using tomato juice and fresh chilies which are both Mexican native crops. To make Salas' sangrita, you'll need half a cup each of tomato and orange juice, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, a pinch of salt, and a couple of fresh chili peppers sliced and seeded. He recommends blending the chilis with the tomato juice before siring in the orange and lime juices and salt. After chilling the sangrita for 15 to 20 minutes, you can enjoy a small glass alongside your next shot of tequila.
As for the types of tequila to pair with a sangrita, Salas recommends blancos and reposados. "Blancos like Cuervo Tradicional Blanco have that pure agave flavor that really shines when alternated with sangrita's citrus and spice," he says, "while reposados like Cuervo Tradicional Reposado add warmth and subtle oak that creates even more complexity." You might take Salas' plug for Jose Cuervo with a grain of salt, but we can attest to the quality and deliciousness of both the Blanco and Reposado in our ranking of popular tequila brands.
Not all types of tequila need a palate cleanser. So, avoid pairing sangrita with premium aged tequilas like extra anejo that, says Salas, "spent years developing delicate, nuanced flavors that are meant to be sipped and appreciated on their own."