Forget Lime And Salt — This Is The Traditional Tequila Chaser

Shots are the quickest way to get tequila down, but there's a way to actually enjoy the taste of tequila without trying to mask it with salt and lime juice. In an interview with Tasting Table, Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo Tequila deemed the tried and true lime and salt duo "training wheels." But, says Salas, "while salt and lime are known as a dynamic duo when enjoying tequila shots, sangrita brings flavor contrast that still compliments the expression."

A blend of tomato juice, dried chilies, and fruit juice, sangrita originated in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the same state that's home to tequila. Origin stories abound, with one stating that sangrita was the leftover juice of pico de gallo while another claims it originated as a tomato juice chaser that bartenders would serve to American expatriates. Either way, sangrita is a mainstay at Mexican restaurants and a more traditional pairing for tequila shots. Salas champions the tart, sweet, and spicy flavors in sangritas as "a more delicious way to experience tequila, complimenting the savory and slightly spicy flavors rather than masking it."

Like tequila, sangrita is served in a shot glass. While you can throw it back in the same one-and-done fashion as the tequila shot, Salas told us that "sangrita can also be used as a palate cleanser between shots of tequila, elevating the overall tasting experience." In fact, many Mexicans take small interchanging sips of tequila and sangrita instead of shots.