Why Tequila Is Often Served With Salt And Lime Wedges (And Why You Probably Don't Really Need It)

Tequila has a very distinctive taste that most seem to respect or fear. Its sharp spiciness trickles down the back of the throat, lingering until the next sip. While some can't handle the sensation, they do enjoy the effects. For those party drinkers, shooting tequila is the best solution, but even when tossed back at record speed, the taste of tequila still comes through. That's where the salt and lime practice comes in. The salt helps to numb the taste buds while the lime's tartness neutralizes the harsh finish.

The tequila shot ritual begins with a lick of salt before the shot and ends with biting right into a juicy lime wedge. By the end, you won't know what hit you. Some scoff at the three part routine, calling it training wheels, but others swear by the combination of bold flavors. The trio of tequila, salt, and lime work in perfect harmony, but it wasn't always just about taste (or masking it). Tequila and its trusty sidekicks doctor's may have originally been doctor's orders. As one theory suggests, Mexican doctors prescribed the combination during the Spanish flu pandemic back in 1918, expecting the lime to provide vitamin C while the salt helped with hydration. While that may have helped folks realize the magic of tequila, salt, and lime, more practical theories point to the fact that early exported tequilas were often of lower quality and this helped disguise the flavor.