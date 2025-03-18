Why Tequila Is Often Served With Salt And Lime Wedges (And Why You Probably Don't Really Need It)
Tequila has a very distinctive taste that most seem to respect or fear. Its sharp spiciness trickles down the back of the throat, lingering until the next sip. While some can't handle the sensation, they do enjoy the effects. For those party drinkers, shooting tequila is the best solution, but even when tossed back at record speed, the taste of tequila still comes through. That's where the salt and lime practice comes in. The salt helps to numb the taste buds while the lime's tartness neutralizes the harsh finish.
The tequila shot ritual begins with a lick of salt before the shot and ends with biting right into a juicy lime wedge. By the end, you won't know what hit you. Some scoff at the three part routine, calling it training wheels, but others swear by the combination of bold flavors. The trio of tequila, salt, and lime work in perfect harmony, but it wasn't always just about taste (or masking it). Tequila and its trusty sidekicks doctor's may have originally been doctor's orders. As one theory suggests, Mexican doctors prescribed the combination during the Spanish flu pandemic back in 1918, expecting the lime to provide vitamin C while the salt helped with hydration. While that may have helped folks realize the magic of tequila, salt, and lime, more practical theories point to the fact that early exported tequilas were often of lower quality and this helped disguise the flavor.
Choose top shelf tequila and leave the salt and lime behind
The lick, drink, and bite trick does have a magical way of removing the burn that tequila so commonly delivers, but fans of the alcohol's complexity argue that's all part of its depth. Taking away the before and after taste leaves nothing but mere moments of compromised perception. In Mexico, where tequila is freshly distilled, locals don't bother with salt and lime — they don't even bother with ice. Five star tequila like Mijenta or Camarena can hardly be grouped with the lower-quality, mass-produced bottles that supposedly relied on citrus and salt.
Tasting a top shelf tequila is an experience, and it's not meant to be rushed. True tequila lovers appreciate the spirit, and would never wish to eliminate any flavors or sensations. There are several varieties of tequila: silver, gold, some aged for 2 months, and others for 2 years. Regardless of its color or agave content, each bottle delivers different characteristics. Some tequilas have strong caramel and vanilla notes, while others highlight peppery herbs, all of which would be lost behind salt and lime. To really enjoy a high end tequila, ditch the shot glass. Many experts believe tequila should be enjoyed neat out of a champagne flute. The narrow shape allows the smell to hit the nose first, which plays into the sipping experience.