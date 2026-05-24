12 Cocktail Trends Bartenders Want To Leave In The Past

It seems like every time you look, there's a new cocktail trend gracing menus and splashed across social media. While some novelty is always welcome in the world of mixology, it can easily go overboard. Showy techniques that do nothing for the actual flavor, drinks that incorporate endless ingredients, and libations that are visually stunning but merely taste okay often end up taking over. Some consumers might love trying an elaborate new cocktail every time they go out, but for the bartenders making them, sometimes, enough is enough.

We spoke to bartenders and bar managers across the country to find out which trends they want to leave in the past. Some of the ones they listed are just way too fussy to realistically pull off during service, whereas others do nothing for the quality of the drink. If you're guilty of ordering some of these concoctions, perhaps a bit of background from those who are mixing up your cocktails can guide you in a different direction for your next drink order. At the very least, it'll give you insight as to why the bartender is rolling their eyes at you when you ask for one of these drinks.