The Number One Rule Of Choosing Fresh Cocktail Garnishes

Unless you're a strict "bourbon neat" drinker, garnishes are a crucial component of the cocktail experience. In many instances, the garnish even serves a utilitarian flavor purpose, like when a lemon or orange peel is expressed around the rim of the glass. That pearl onion garnish is the only thing that distinguishes a Gibson from a Martini, and they're entirely different drinks.

Take it from a former career bartender who has cut more limes than they care to count: Garnishes may be ornamental and not always intended to be eaten, but they're certainly not arbitrary or optional. Strongly aromatic elements like lavender sprigs or cucumber slices can impact the way the sipper experiences the drink. Aromatic mint leaves give Mint Juleps and Mojitos their herbaceousness. Like the lemon twist on an Aviation or the lime on a Margarita, garnishes are part of a cocktail's unique identity.

The Realm of the Cocktail Garnish is serious terrain, so be picky. Only the freshest ingredients will do. (The exception here might be with dehydrated orange wheels, but we digress.) No one wants to bite into a wilted celery stalk bobbing in their Michelada. Pretty edible flowers and vibrant yellow pineapple wedges stand out proudly against the creamy backdrop of frozen pina coladas and daiquiris. But, for just as impressive as this canvas can be, it can be equally disappointing when the fruit is bumpy, bruised, or lacking in color.

