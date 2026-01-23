8 Cocktail Trends To Look Forward To In 2026

When it comes to cocktails and bar culture, trends are in a constant state of ebb and flow. One moment people are seeking out speakeasy bars where you need a password, key, and secret dance to gain entrance; the next, they're flocking to rooftop tiki bars. You might spend your evenings enjoying a Negroni Sbagliato, then switch to a whisky highball, or even a glass of neat sotol. It can be hard to keep up — figuring out what you should be drinking, and understanding how it got to be so trendy in the first place.

In 2026, there's a lot to look forward to. But how can you know what to expect the next time you visit a cocktail bar, while also having the pleasure of knowing more than your friends in the group chat? By asking the industry experts. These cocktail aficionados can often identify trends before they happen, and see why they're going to be an important part of your cocktail-loving life in the near future.

We had the chance to pick the brains of martini-minded Lynn House, Heaven Hill Brands National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist; Lauren Trickett, National Brand Ambassador for Remy Cointreau; and Ana Carvalho, Beverage Program Manager at Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse. After discussing the latest cocktail trends for 2026 and beyond, needless to say, we're thirsty for what's ahead.