16 Absolute Best Sparkling Wine Cocktails You Need To Try At Least Once

There's nothing quite like a buoyant, fizzy cocktail made with sparkling wine. To be honest, these fizzy, effervescent cocktails just have more fun. Thanks to the bubbles, they're playful and bright, while the unique profile of the wine brings a multi-dimensional complexity to the drink. Many can also seamlessly transition from breakfast to happy hour and carry through late into the evening without missing a beat. They are fun, versatile, diverse, and come together easily.

While you will surely come across sparkling wine cocktails unique to niche bars, you'll also find a handful of classics on menus wherever you go. Cocktails like the French 75, Aperol Spritz, and mimosa have stood the test of time and are always worth an order. But, when you're feeling like trying a more whimsical creation, you can turn to beverages like the Sprezzatura Royale and the Lone Ranger to pack a punch and pique your palate. Whether you are looking for a Champagne base or something with a sparkling rosé, these are the absolute best sparkling wine cocktails you need to try at least once.