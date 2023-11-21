The Hugo Spritz Is The Cocktail Everyone Will Be Sipping In 2024
Spritz cocktails have had their moment recently. We've been enjoying the easy-to-make sparkling drink in so many variations it's hard to keep track. The simple combination of bubbly wine and spirits topped off with a splash of seltzer water is light in alcohol, yet flavorful and eye-catching. The classic Aperol Spritz will never leave us, but we've branched out to other versions including the drink that will be in everyone's glass next year — the fragrant elderflower liqueur-based Hugo Spritz.
Elderflower is making waves in the trending scene, as indicated by a 323% increase in searches for the flavor on Yelp compared to last year. The sweet and floral nuances of elderflower spirits set them apart by steering clear of the bitter attributes found in both Campari and Aperol. This unique combination results in a beverage where all the balanced notes of the sparkling wine in your spritz can be truly appreciated.
How to make a Hugo Spritz
The Hugo Spritz is best made in a generously sized glass that can hold plenty of ice. Add anywhere from 1 to 1.5 ounces of elderflower liqueur to the ice in the glass, depending on how much sweetness you prefer. Add a sprig of mint to the glass and stir gently to not bruise the mint. Pour 4 ounces of Prosecco or your favorite dry sparkling wine over the liqueur and top off the glass with soda water. You can add more mint for garnish, and a lemon or lime wheel if you'd like.
The Hugo Spritz is gaining acclaim for its clean flavors, making it an excellent pre-meal drink that won't overpower your tastebuds. Ideal for accompanying a charcuterie or cheese board, the lighter notes in the glass beautifully complement the salty, umami richness of the meats, providing a well-balanced and enjoyable contrast for your guests. It's no wonder the drink is gaining so rapidly in popularity. It is a great sip for nearly every occasion.