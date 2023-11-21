The Hugo Spritz Is The Cocktail Everyone Will Be Sipping In 2024

Spritz cocktails have had their moment recently. We've been enjoying the easy-to-make sparkling drink in so many variations it's hard to keep track. The simple combination of bubbly wine and spirits topped off with a splash of seltzer water is light in alcohol, yet flavorful and eye-catching. The classic Aperol Spritz will never leave us, but we've branched out to other versions including the drink that will be in everyone's glass next year — the fragrant elderflower liqueur-based Hugo Spritz.

Elderflower is making waves in the trending scene, as indicated by a 323% increase in searches for the flavor on Yelp compared to last year. The sweet and floral nuances of elderflower spirits set them apart by steering clear of the bitter attributes found in both Campari and Aperol. This unique combination results in a beverage where all the balanced notes of the sparkling wine in your spritz can be truly appreciated.