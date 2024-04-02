Lone Ranger: The Bubbly Brunch Drink That's Sure To Give You A Buzz

Now that you're intrigued by the Lone Ranger, it's time to break down how to make it. Pull out your cocktail shaker and add ice, 1½ ounces of tequila, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and ½ an ounce of simple syrup, then shake vigorously until the shaker is nice and cold. Open the shaker, then add 2 ounces of sparkling rosé. Strain the drink into a cocktail glass — preferably a Collins glass. The drink is traditionally served with a lemon twist for garnish, so add that if desired.

If you'd like to break from tradition and are looking for other garnish options, you could use a lemon slice instead, which will also increase the citrus flavor a little bit. Or, you can switch up the citrus in question and choose orange or lime, either using a slice or a twist. Additionally, the drink will already be plenty cold thanks to the shaking process, but it's also a fun idea to add some frozen fruit into the glass to keep it frosty and complement the fruitiness of the rosé — perhaps frozen raspberries, blackberries, or even cranberries.

When it comes to gathering ingredients, feel free to pick out your favorite sparkling rosè and tequila (a blanco is typically used). Then, you can make your simple syrup at home — Tasting Table even has a recipe for a no heat, no fuss simple syrup that will work perfectly here and with any other cocktails you make at home.