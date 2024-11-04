Viamundi Sotol: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The list of spirits made in Mexico is a fascinating one. For many, the assumption is that the portfolio starts with mezcal and ends with tequila. And while these two agave-based spirits are by far the most well-known to come from Mexico, the country can be extremely proud of producing several other distilled spirits. Sotol is a lesser-known liquor made from the Dasylirion plant, but don't be too surprised if you've never heard of it. Up until just a few years ago, sotol wasn't even legal to produce in Mexico, let alone distribute in the United States.

Viamundi Sotol is charging a path forward for the industry. For David Weissman and Adam Castelsky, co-founders of Viamundi Spirits, getting the word out about this spirit is one of their largest tasks. With so much history and cultural significance for this unique spirit to hang its proverbial hat on, there are many good reasons to get fully educated on it.

Consider this ultimate bottle guide your resource for a well-rounded education on this fascinating spirit, from its riveting history dating back to the early 1900s, to how you can best enjoy it in your next cocktail.