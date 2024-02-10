Why Sesame Is The Unique Flavor You Need When Crafting Cocktails

Black sesame isn't limited to just food. Rather, the ingredient — which boasts both a nutty flavor and trademark dark appearance that's popular in Asia — acts as a secret weapon across desserts and drinks alike. For example, Buffalo, New York's Lake Effect Ice Cream sells a black sesame ice cream — while across the country, everything from brownies to mochi uniquely presents the ingredient. One of the best ways to enjoy sesame, however, is in your drink. Black sesame has cropped up across cocktail menus, solidifying its rightful place at the bar.

Black sesame is rising to prominence because it adds a richness and earthiness to drinks. It flavors spirits and puts an Asian-inspired twist on the most basic of cocktails. Although distinctive in nutty flavor, black sesame is extremely versatile in use, so it works well in all kinds of recipes. For a starting point, try using black sesame in a rum daiquiri, or pair it alongside bitters and coffee for a more unique craft cocktail.

As for how, exactly, to add — and drink — sesame, the choice is entirely yours. Not only can you choose between flavors, you also have your pick of techniques, which range from the subtle to the more sesame-focused.