21 NA Bottles To Stock Up On For Dry January And Beyond

Happy New Year, guys and gals! We're already deep in the throes of dry January, and we hope yours is off to a swimming start. Perhaps your zero-proof month is going so well, in fact, that you want to continue living an alcohol-free lifestyle beyond January ... after all, with more and more non-alcoholic bevvy options consistently popping up on the marketplace, there's no way you can try them all in just a month.

For those wanting to extend dry January into dry February, or even dry March (or perhaps dry 2026!), we figured the least we could do is give you some inside intel as to where you can get the best proofless substitutes for your go-to cocktails. We consulted over a dozen experts in the spirits/bartending world to ask about which NA bottles they're loving right now. The result? A whopping 20-plus bottles and companies that the best in the biz say taste great, without the buzz.