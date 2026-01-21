21 NA Bottles To Stock Up On For Dry January And Beyond
Happy New Year, guys and gals! We're already deep in the throes of dry January, and we hope yours is off to a swimming start. Perhaps your zero-proof month is going so well, in fact, that you want to continue living an alcohol-free lifestyle beyond January ... after all, with more and more non-alcoholic bevvy options consistently popping up on the marketplace, there's no way you can try them all in just a month.
For those wanting to extend dry January into dry February, or even dry March (or perhaps dry 2026!), we figured the least we could do is give you some inside intel as to where you can get the best proofless substitutes for your go-to cocktails. We consulted over a dozen experts in the spirits/bartending world to ask about which NA bottles they're loving right now. The result? A whopping 20-plus bottles and companies that the best in the biz say taste great, without the buzz.
Seedlip Spirits
First up is Seedlip, a non-alcoholic spirits company with a few different bottles on offer. Grove 42 is a citrus-forward pour with ginger and a bit of spice; Spice 94 features warming notes of allspice and cardamom, with light hints of citrus; and Garden 108 is ultra-herbal and a bit minty.
Luis Lopez, Bartender at Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, loves Garden 108 in particular. He talked about how many mocktails are particularly cloying, but said that isn't the case when Garden 108 is used as a single-pour spirit. "Replacing your alcoholic spirit one for one with this bottle makes your mocktail still taste like a cocktail." It's a no-sugar alcohol alternative sure to impress.
Crodino Non-Alcoholic Spritz
Those who prefer their drinks on the spritzy side will find a friendly pour in Crodino. Crodino's non-alcoholic spritz mimics an Aperol, and it's ready to be poured straight from the bottle — in fact, that's exactly how Jason Kosmas, Beverage Director at Uchi Restaurants, likes to enjoy them. "It can go over ice with citrus and still be delicious," he says of the bottle.
Kosmas says that while it's a little bit sweet, it leans into a bitter profile. When using Crodino in a mocktail, Kosmas shared an easy recipe with us, suggesting that consumers use the drink as an Aperol replacement. He says, "I mix it with yuzu, de-alcoholized sparkling wine, and soda water." If you want to make a mocktail taste like the real deal, grab some Crodino.
Oddbird Blanc de Blancs
On the subject of non-alcoholic wine, Jason Kosmas sang the praises of Oddbird, a company that specializes in creating some of the best wine sans alcohol. Oddbird has no shortage of bottles on offer, but Kosmas particularly loves its Blanc de Blancs, a sparkling white wine that's a little dry and mimics a Chardonnay.
Kosmas called the wine crisp and elevated, saying that it can be used as a single-pour drink or in other mocktail concoctions. "The acidity is high but is balanced with some toasty notes you do not often find in alcohol-free wines," he noted. He says that Oddbird is a company to seek out if you want to bring your mocktails up to cocktail-level in terms of flavor, and also recommends its Rosé.
Feragaia Free Spirit
The final bottle recommended to us by Jason Kosmas was Feragaia Free Spirit. At the time of writing this piece, Scottish company Feragaia only produces one bottle, but that singular offering holds enough interest to have easily gained recognition in the zero-proof spirits world. Bartenders don't find it the easiest to categorize, as this spirit really is its own invention rather than an alternate option to any particular spirit.
Nevertheless, Kosmas has some guidance as to how consumers should enjoy Feragaia Free Spirit. He calls it "herbal, earthy, and pretty complex," and says that these notes make it great to use "in cocktails that call for tequila and whiskey." This is a bottle you should play around with if its profile sounds interesting.
Ritual Zero Proof Spirits
Even newbies to the spirits world have undoubtedly heard of Ritual, one of the best non-alcoholic spirit brands on the market. Ritual sells non-alcoholic substitutes for tequila, whiskey, gin, rum, and aperitif, and the whole lineup was recommended to us by various bartenders when we asked which zero-proof bottles they're loving right now.
Jenny Megill, Bar Manager at Cedar Lakes Estate, said that Ritual's tequila alternative "has the backbone you want in a margarita," and makes for a satisfying substitute for the real deal. Sarah Sims, Director of Operations at Claremont Resort & Club, loves the whole Ritual lineup. She praises the gin's "crisp, botanical flavor," saying it can even function as a "cleaner" vodka replacement, and she loves the rum alternative in tropical mocktails.
Pentire Seaward & Adrift
Pentire is a non-alcoholic drink company with four different bottles on offer, two of which came up as recommendations from our spirits experts: Seaward and Adrift. Pentire Adrift utilizes rock samphire, headland sage, lemon citrus, and Pentire's plant blend. Pentire Seaward also includes the company's plant blend, along with pink grapefruit, sea rosemary, sea buckthorn, wild seaweed, and woodruff.
Christopher Mesa, Bar & Beverage Manager at Sandbourne Santa Monica, always keeps Pentire Seaward on hand. He calls it clean and botanical, saying that it's "easy to use in place of spirits like vodka, mezcal, or even rum." Lorenzo Pischiutta, Sommelier at MIKA Coral Gables, lauds Pentire Adrift as "evoking a breezy seaside walk with a clean, mineral finish," and recommends combining it with tonic and rosemary or ginger beer and lemon.
Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits
Lyre's non-alcoholic concoctions represent another lineup of zero-proof spirits that was recommended to us over and over again. The company has plentiful options available, but our experts particularly enjoy its Italian Orange, Italian Spritz, Bourbon Alternative (formerly American Malt), Pink Gin Alternative, and Orange Sec, with the orange flavors especially standing out.
Salvador Enriquez of State Fare Bar & Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, gushed over the Italian Orange and Orange Sec. He recommended the Italian Orange for anyone who typically enjoys an aperitif. On the other hand, he says Orange Sec is a necessary building block for zero-proof drinks that beg for "citrus lift and depth." Oona Wong-Danders, Restaurant Manager at MKT at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, also loves Italian Orange, saying it "does a great job of walking the line between sweet and bitter with plenty of citrus notes and just a touch of maraschino cherry on the palate."
Free Spirits Tequila Alternative
Tequila lovers, while there are quite a few non-alcoholic tequila replacements formulated to satiate any margarita craving, our experts say that one of the best comes from Free Spirits. It's a fantastic replacement for reposado tequila, according to Alex Wettersten, Beverage Director at Cavallo Point, who lauds the spirit's floral and spiced notes.
Another thing that makes this spirit feel like the real deal is the addition of capsaicin. Wettersten says that this "replicates that 'burn' that alcohol would normally provide when sipping your drink." He also suggests a variation on a margarita that uses Free Spirits' Tequila as its driving force: "We like to mix the Free Spirits Reposado with lime and orange juice, a dash of olive brine and agave, and then shake with a slice of jalapeño."
NOA Non-Alcoholic Spirits
Kate Boushel, Bar and Beverage Consultant and Director of Education and Strategic Partnerships at Groupe Barroco, loves the lineup of non-alcoholic spirits offered by NOA. This award-winning company boasts bottles that have even beaten out some alcoholic counterparts, and its selections are vast, with everything from a zero-proof amaretto alternative to a zero-proof coffee liqueur on offer.
Boushel told us why she loves the NOA brand, saying, "They're making great quality products and have a fun variety to play with, especially their non-alcoholic amaro, amaretto, and coffee liqueurs." She also cites the brand's affordable pricing, and with 700-milliliter bottles selling at $26, we have to agree.
Martini Floreale & Martini Vibrante
Kate Boushel also recommended another duo of NA drinks, this time from the Italian company Martini. Unlike many other brands on this list, Martini primarily produces alcoholic offerings, with only two non-alcoholic options in its entire lineup: Martini Floreale and Martini Vibrante. Boushel says she likes to keep both on hand, particularly because "their value remains unmatched."
Boushel describes Martini Floreale as a "non-alcoholic white vermouth with a light floral and herbaceous notes that are focused on Roman chamomile and artemisia with citrus undertones." Martini Vibrante, on the other hand, mimics "a bitter aperitif (similar to Campari) with notes of zesty Italian bergamot and red berries." She says they pair well with tonic and are optimal substitutes for both vermouth and Campari.
Cómo No
Want a non-alcoholic bevvy perfectly suited for morning sipping? Then check out the naturally caffeinated offerings from Cómo No, which were recommended to us by Will Horowitz, Head Chef of Pinky Swear and New York Times bestselling cookbook author. Cómo No offers three flavors in its lineup: Mango Chile, Pineapple Tamarind, and Prickly Pear y Lime.
Horowitz says the cans feel intentionally crafted and praises each flavor for being well-balanced. He says consumers can drink them solo, but also mentions ways he's used Cómo No to craft mocktails. "We've used it simply, like a ranch water style drink, and we've also mixed it into cocktails without it overpowering the build. It's easy to drink more than one, and honestly, it's what I'm drinking right now while I'm in the kitchen."
Ghia Original Aperitif
Ghia is already one of our favorite non-alcoholic aperitifs, so it was no surprise to see the brand recommended to us as a stellar NA bottle to keep behind your bar in dry January. Ghia offers bottles of aperitif (original and berry) as well as canned spritzers and a fizzy orange-strawberry aperitif.
Charly Naranjo, Hotel Sommelier at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, calls Ghia's offerings a welcome zero-proof way to enjoy Europe's aperitivo culture. Naranjo likes to enjoy a little Ghia-propelled concoction as a precursor to dinner, and recommends consumers "Combine [Ghia] with tonic or soda over ice for something refreshing and herbal, or sip on its own before dinner alongside olives or nuts." Looking for other great Ghia food pairings? Naranjo suggests antipasto boards, marinated vegetables, focaccia, hard cheese, and salty snacks.
Monday Zero Alcohol Whiskey or Gin
If you're a dry January aficionado who loves whiskey, mezcal, and gin, you may already be familiar with Monday, a company that makes non-alcoholic alternatives of each of these three spirits. We're sure the mezcal is great, but the two bottles recommended to us in particular were Monday's Zero Alcohol Whiskey and Zero Alcohol Gin.
Francesco Lafranconi, Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture at Carver Road Hospitality, likes the sophistication of the gin offering, saying that it "delivers an aromatic structure (botanical/juniper cues) so your NA list stays adult, bitter-leaning, and bar-forward." On the other hand, Charly Naranjo likes the brand's whiskey bottle and says that it "offers familiar caramel, vanilla, and oak whispers ideal for classic whiskey-style serves."
Three Spirit Nightcap
Charly Naranjo's final recommendation to us was Three Spirit's Nightcap bottle. Three Spirit has a few offerings named after the mood they're supposed to invoke (like "Livener" and "Social"), but Nightcap is the one Naranjo cited as a particularly great pairing for bakes and desserts. Recommended pairings are spice cakes, biscotti, shortbread, and gentle, sweet chocolate desserts.
Naranjo suggests a few ways to enjoy Nightcap, a drink that "blends functional botanicals with rich herbal complexity." You could drink it solo over ice, or blend it with some other nighttime concoctions of choice, like hot water and your favorite citrus. Or, Naranjo advises, "A mocktail with cardamom bitters would be the perfect non-alcoholic nightcap drink." Moreover, the functional beverage also contains natural sleep aids like valerian root and lemon balm.
Spiritless Kentucky 74 Spiced Zero Proof Bourbon
Bourbon-lovers, here's another recommendation for you: Kentucky 74 from Spiritless, which two of our experts suggested as a great zero-proof bourbon alternative. The bourbon comes in both spiced and non-spiced options, and Spiritless also offers a tequila alternative, as well as some pre-made zero-proof canned cocktails.
Junior Falcón, Mixologist at Rò Steakhouse, has great things to say about the spiced bottle. He says it's one of the best dupes of the real deal that they've tried at the steakhouse, and he particularly loves using it in winter drinks. "It pairs beautifully with citrus accents or seasonal flavors like apple, pear, and cinnamon, and works perfectly for zero-proof Old Fashioneds," he said. Francesco Lafranconi also likes the non-spiced bottle, saying that it "gives you a credible whiskey-style base," so whiskey drinkers don't feel left out during dry months.
Caleño Dark and Spicy Zero Proof Rum
Rum-lovers, on the other hand, can feel confident reaching for a bottle of Caleño's Dark & Spicy. Honestly, though, Caleño's whole lineup sounds crave-worthy; it also includes bottles dubbed Mango & Passion Fruit, White Coconut, and Light & Zesty.
Dark & Spicy, however, comes highly recommended by Junior Falcón, who likes to use it to create fun, tropical mocktails. He praises its caramel, vanilla, and spiced notes, and says the following of the bottle: "Combined with tropical fruits or bold mixers like ginger beer, it delivers lively, Caribbean-inspired mocktails with great depth and character." Ergo, it's a perfect substitute for those who need a little tropical pick-me-up without the buzz that typically accompanies it.
Trejo's Spirits Tequila Alternative
Any Danny Trejo fans here? If you count yourself among them, you may already know that the actor has his own brand of non-alcoholic spirits, aptly named Trejo's Spirits. There are three bottles in the collection — alternatives for tequila, whiskey, and gin — but the tequila alternative received special praise from Junior Falcón.
You won't necessarily get the same burn with this spirit as you would with a bottle of traditional tequila, but Falcón does say that it has a "gentle heat reminiscent of tequila," which may make this particularly well-suited for the consumer who doesn't down tequila easily. He calls the spirit "Floral and citrus-forward ... this shines in alcohol-free Margaritas, Palomas, or any citrus-based mocktail where you want brightness and freshness."
Empress Gin Indigo Zero Proof
We don't know about you, but we'll never say no to a naturally colorful alcohol alternative like Empress Gin's 1908 0.0 Indigo bottle. No food coloring here — the blue-purple hue comes from butterfly pea blossom, one of the several botanicals used to create the concoction. Empress also crafts a few alcoholic gin bottles, and 0.0 Indigo is its only zero-proof offering.
This is another recommendation from Junior Falcón, who mentioned its "stunning" color right off the bat. He recommends it for those partial to gin, saying that it's "perfect for experimenting with martinis, red fruit infusions, or sparkling mocktails with a visual and sensory twist." Juniper, grapefruit, and lemon round out the flavors of this bottle, which the company itself has several recipes for.
Almave
Almave hasn't been around for too long as of yet (the company launched in 2023), but it's already made a name for itself in the non-alcoholic spirits realm. Its bottles are made with agave, and are apparently stunning replicas of real blue agave tequila. How does the company do it? Rather than fermenting agave piñas, they're distilled into a concentrate, mimicking the flavor of tequila but without alcohol.
Derick Washington, Assistant General Manager at Level 6 in Miami, praises Almave for "achieving what many believed to be unattainable: a non-alcoholic, true blue agave spirit that authentically captures the essence and flavor of tequila." Francesco Lafranconi likes the company's Ámbar bottle in particular, saying it's an easy non-alcoholic substitute bartenders can take advantage of. "It feels like a 'real choice,' not a compromise," he praises.
St. Agrestis Phony Negroni
St. Agrestis specializes in all things Negroni, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage variations in its lineup. But in an interesting twist, its zero-proof offerings outnumber those with a sizeable ABV. The company's "Phony Negronis" come in a few variations, with White, Mezcal, and Espresso bottles taking up deserving spots next to the OG.
Zak Lindahl, Beverage Director at The National, Autograph Collection, likes the St. Agrestis brand as a whole because its bottles are all single-pour drinks. Because of that, you don't need to worry about using them as building blocks — they're one-and-done drinks all on their own. He says of the company, "Their non-alcoholic expressions, like the Phony Negroni, are already balanced and intentional, with no need to modify or build around them." This naturally makes them more accessible to consumers without mixology experience, or those who aren't satisfied with standard spirit replacements.
Wölffer Estate Spring in a Bottle Rosé
Last but certainly not least is a non-alcoholic wine in an absolutely gorgeous bottle that begs you to buy two: One to drink, and one to showcase on your bar cart. Wölffer Estate's Spring in a Bottle Rosé is a dry, sparkling, non-alcoholic expression that also manages to be low in sugar. With a fresh, fruity acidity, this wine works perfectly when paired with lighter dishes like soup, salad, and fish.
Zak Lindahl references Spring in a Bottle as one of the non-alcoholic wines he particularly enjoys, also mentioning that sparkling zero-proof wines "tend to perform far better than still reds or whites in the non-alcoholic category, which I have not personally found enjoyable on their own." He offers a similar sentiment here as he did with the Phony Negroni, saying that this drink is great because it's a single pour.