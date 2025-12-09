9 Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wines, Ranked

It used to be trendy for restaurants and bars to embrace booze-free offerings during Dry January. With a rising wave of sober-curious consumers, however, these items have found a permanent place on menus everywhere. Retailers, too, have shifted their selection, making room for one of my personal favorite non-alcoholic alternatives: sparking wine.

Two months ago, I decided to (temporarily) embrace a sober lifestyle. Much of my inspiration came from Hilary Sheinbaum, author of "The Dry Challenge and Going Dry: A Workbook." Beyond asking the important introspective questions, her tips range from replacing spirits in non-alcoholic cocktails to curating sober celebrations.

To make my experiment successful, I knew my bar cart needed some updates. Whether you hope to cut back or quit alcohol cold turkey, it's important to have a game plan. How will you ring in the new year, honor milestones, or join in raising a glass? I had those same questions, and sure, there are dozens of zero-proof options on the market.

Let's be honest, though: you're going to be disappointed and more inclined to cut your challenge short if your swap is fizzy grape juice. While some alternatives are, unfortunately, more similar to Welch's than wine, others impress even expert sommeliers. Based on hours of research and personal taste testing, this guide will help you decide which non-alcoholic sparkling wines are truly toast-worthy.