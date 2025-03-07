Whether you're buying wine for yourself or to bring to someone's house for dinner, the question of how much to spend is often asked. While there are instances that warrant a splurge, a good balance between quality and price is usually ideal. After all, the association between the cost of a wine bottle and its quality isn't direct. And just like you can splash out financially on a bland-tasting bottle, some cheaper options will surprise with their excellent taste.

As you experiment with wine from a wide range of producers and regions, you'll begin to understand what will taste like it's worth more than what you spent. On that note, my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine has guided my assessments of the various components that add perceived quality to wine. In many cases, this means stepping outside of the box and bypassing the usual options for under-the-radar winemaking regions, or seeking out less common wine varieties that tend to be ignored in favor of ones with more clout.

Now, the meaning of a price tag can vary widely depending on the customer and how they're feeling at that moment, so I only considered bottles that cost $25 or less for this list — though you'll think some of these options cost double once you have a taste. Additionally, since prices vary regionally, any mentioned prices refer to Wine Searcher's average listed prices as of February 2025. Here are 15 cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive.