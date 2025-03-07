15 Cheap Bottles Of Wine That Taste Expensive
Whether you're buying wine for yourself or to bring to someone's house for dinner, the question of how much to spend is often asked. While there are instances that warrant a splurge, a good balance between quality and price is usually ideal. After all, the association between the cost of a wine bottle and its quality isn't direct. And just like you can splash out financially on a bland-tasting bottle, some cheaper options will surprise with their excellent taste.
As you experiment with wine from a wide range of producers and regions, you'll begin to understand what will taste like it's worth more than what you spent. On that note, my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine has guided my assessments of the various components that add perceived quality to wine. In many cases, this means stepping outside of the box and bypassing the usual options for under-the-radar winemaking regions, or seeking out less common wine varieties that tend to be ignored in favor of ones with more clout.
Now, the meaning of a price tag can vary widely depending on the customer and how they're feeling at that moment, so I only considered bottles that cost $25 or less for this list — though you'll think some of these options cost double once you have a taste. Additionally, since prices vary regionally, any mentioned prices refer to Wine Searcher's average listed prices as of February 2025. Here are 15 cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive.
Lamberti – Prosecco Extra Dry
While you'll be hard-pressed to find a bottle of Champagne under $25, Prosecco saves the day with its affordability and fresh bubbly taste. Part of its lower cost is due to the second fermentation method (the one that produces bubbles); with Prosecco, this step is typically done in a large tank rather than in individual bottles like Champagne. Aside from keeping the cost low, this also infuses this Italian sparkling wine with brighter and fruitier flavors, which differ from the more complex, biscuity notes present in Champagne.
If you're looking for a bubbly wine with a lighter style, look no further than Lamberti Prosecco DOC Extra Dry. This aromatic option is made with glera grapes from quality hillside vineyards. It displays a sophisticated taste and fruit-forward palate – all for a cool $14 a bottle or so. A balanced acidity lets the aromatic characteristics of glera shine, with notes of honeydew, apple, pear, lemon, and white flowers. At that price, you can serve it chilled as an aperitif, or use the Prosecco to make a Bellini.
De Martino – Ungrafted Cinsault
Chile's Central and Colchagua Valleys often get the most buzz, but the interest has shifted recently toward other areas, such as the Itata Valley further south. The cool climate growing region features various grape varieties, most notably cinsault. This red grape comes from southern France, but has found optimal growing conditions in this part of Chile. De Martino is a family-run winery that's approaching a century in business. It focuses on producing wines with a sense of terroir, sourcing grapes from various areas, including Itata.
Its bottle of Ungrafted cinsault highlights an important characteristic of certain local vineyards. In the 1800s, a louse called phylloxera devastated vineyards across Europe and beyond, requiring the vines to be grafted to rootstock that was resistant to the pest. However, this didn't occur in Chile. As a result, this wine truly displays the regional qualities and terroir in the glass, which is compounded by the minimal intervention and traditional techniques used in the cellar.
The attention to detail and quality makes this bottle stand out beyond its $20 price tag. This cinsault exhibits juicy notes of fruits like cranberry, pomegranate, cherries, and wild berries, along with hints of herbs and flowers.
Ampeleia – Unlitro
Although some wine bottles that come in a 1-liter format might leave something to be desired, you'll desire everything about Ampeleia's iconic Unlitro. This Tuscan winery was a collaboration among several people in the industry (including esteemed producer Elizabeth Foradori) in an effort to create something distinct and unencumbered by traditional expectations. The vineyards are all farmed according to biodynamic principles, which promote harmony and holistic wellbeing of the environment (viticulture isn't the only form of agriculture happening here).
Unlitro features a blend of red grapes (alicante nero, carignan, mourvèdre, sangiovese, and alicante bouschet) grown in Ampeleia's most recently planted vineyard, which benefits from cooling coastal breezes. This bold wine presents a fruit-forward palate, boasting notes of red and dark fruits. Hints of spices and herbs add complexity and structure, without detracting from its bright and lively nature.
From the vineyard to the glass, this extra large bottle of wine has everything going for it for a mere $16. So if you're looking for a delicious wine to serve with a casual takeout pizza dinner, Unlitro is it.
Greywacke – Sauvignon Blanc
It's hardly news that New Zealand produces excellent sauvignon blanc, and the country's prized grape has its preferred growing conditions. Marlborough in the South Island leads the pack, but even within this region there are optimal subzones. Among others, this includes areas with greywacke, a type of sedimentary rock composed of layers of sandstone and clay. More importantly, the resulting soil promotes drainage, nutrient absorption, and temperature management, making an all-around excellent addition to any vineyard, including Greywacke winery.
Greywacke was founded by esteemed local winemaker Kevin Judd, who took his praise for the rock to the next level by naming his family business in its honor. Sustainable and organic agriculture are practiced, further highlighting its sense of place. Greywacke produces two sauvignon blanc bottles — one made with wild yeast, the other with cultured yeast — with the latter fitting into the parameters of this list at $23.
If you've ever had a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, then you know it's all about aromas and bold flavors. Expect notes of lemon, green mango, pear, stewed apples, and elderflower in this expensive-tasting cheap wine, with a hint of white pepper to bring a subtle kick of spice and richness to the palate.
Albert Bichot – Bourgogne Aligoté
Trying to find a solid white Burgundy under $25 may be a tricky task, but the region isn't just home to stellar chardonnay. Though the lesser known aligoté grape only makes up a small portion of vineyard areas, it's a refreshing and affordable alternative from the popular French region. Aligoté wines aren't usually known for being serious and complex, instead offering a vibrant character with fruity and floral notes — highly welcome qualities if you're in search of a light and pleasant white wine. You may increasingly see bottles made with this variety over time, as it fares well in the face of variable climate conditions.
Now, not all producers grow it. But among the reputable ones that do, Albert-Bichot is a solid bet. This single varietal wine costs around $20, but boasts a taste that elevates it beyond its affordable price tag. Notes of white flowers, apple, pear, and lemon mingle alongside a crisp minerality. Fermented and aged briefly in stainless steel, this aligoté wine remains lively in the glass, making it a perfect match for seafood and tangy salads. When in doubt, it's also a good go-to mixer for a Kir cocktail, mixed with crème de cassis liqueur.
Yalumba – Eden Valley Viognier
Australian viognier grapes are quickly gaining popularity, with vineyards across several growing areas. The French variety thrives Down Under, notably in the Eden Valley. Aside from having suitable growing conditions, this region is also home to Yalumba, a pioneering winery in the country's viticultural history. The winery is arguably responsible for the propagation of the viognier grape, having first planted it in the 1980s, and adding greater vineyard area over the decades. Yalumba produces a few different viognier wines, including The Virgilius, which it describes as "Australia's benchmark viognier."
Although that particular bottle isn't exactly cheap, the Eden Valley viognier teases out similar nuances in the grape, highlighting Yalumba's excellence with it in the vineyard and cellar. Priced around $20, this wine contains a blend of fruit from a handful of vineyards, offering a broader taste of the terroir of the surrounding region while adding complexity. Expect notes of stone fruit, white flowers, and ginger coexisting in the glass. And thanks to the fermentation and aging in old barrels, further layers of flavor and texture can be found on the palate.
Bodega Norton – Reserva Malbec
Though it's originally from France, malbec's true home is Argentina, where it fully ripens to develop a lush and velvety essence. The grape covers about ¾ of the country's vineyard area, proving this South American nation knows a good thing when it tastes it. Among the numerous producers making wine from malbec, Bodega Norton is a reliable pick that offers more than its dollar value.
In business for over a century, the winery has vineyards in the top growing areas of Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, reaching the foothills of the Andes. Its Reserva malbec wine is a blend of fruit from Luján de Cuyo and the Uco Valley, the latter of which is purchased from other growers. This diversity of terroir adds nuance to the wine, giving it depth and allowing a wider spectrum of malbec's features to shine.
On the palate, it displays notes of ripe dark fruits, spice, violets, and tobacco. Although lively, it exhibits a rich aromatic quality and textured character that adds to its boldness. At around $17, this wine holds its weight against pricier competitors.
Cousiño Macul – Antiguas Reservas Cabernet Sauvignon
Skip pricey Californian cabernet wines in favor of a Chilean version. The country offers diverse growing conditions, and this classic variety thrives in its hot and dry regions. These qualities help the fruit ripen fully, resulting in bold flavors, intense aromas, and a hearty tannin structure. Plus, South American wines are a great value in general, meaning you don't have to splash out for a wine that tastes like you did. On that note, Cousiño Macul has been a leader in the Chilean wine world for over 150 years, firmly cementing its reputation and expertise.
The family-run winery has vineyards in the Maipo Valley, an area which is primarily esteemed for its stellar cabernet sauvignon. The Antiguas Reservas cabernet sauvignon is one of a few different wines it makes with the variety, and an excellent introduction to both the winery and terroir.
For an easy $17 or so, you can taste a cabernet influenced by both new and old world styles. Featuring notes of ripe red fruits, like strawberry, cherry, and raspberry, alongside deeper aromas of cassis, there are multiple layers of flavor at play. Expect hints of black pepper, baking spices, vanilla, and a classic cabernet menthol note.
Bonnet-Huteau – Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Les Bonnets Blancs
Cheap white wines can sometimes taste a little one-note, but that's not the case with Bonnet-Huteau's Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Les Bonnets Blancs. With a price tag of around $14, this crisp wine offers a delightfully refreshing sip that's still packed with flavor. Muscadet is a region in the western Loire Valley of France (close to the Atlantic Ocean), where the melon de Bourgogne grape grows. This white variety ranges from light and vibrant to more complex and layered.
Bonnet-Huteau has been making wine in the area for more than 150 years, with organic fruit from vineyards in the top growing areas, notably in the Muscadet Sèvre et Maine appellation. The winery's Les Bonnets Blancs is bright and aromatic, with notes of apple, pear, and white flowers. Generous acidity and minerality make this an excellent food wine, and serving it with seafood (especially oysters) is a surefire way to further boost its appeal.
Bodegas Altolandon – Enrosado Orange
Orange wine is hardly a novelty in the 2020s. But if you haven't tried this variation on white wine, Spanish producer Bodegas Altolandon makes an excellent bottle for around $16. Enrosado Orange points to the pinkish orange hue of this dazzling wine, which offers plenty of depth on the palate. The winery and vineyards are located at high altitude, which provides conditions that infuse the wine with a vibrant character and balanced acidity. This unique terroir is displayed in all of the winery's bottlings, and Enrosado is a prime example.
Made with old-vine grenache gris grapes that are pressed and left in contact with the skins, the result is a subtle amber tint in the glass. The gentle skin contact adds depth and complexity to the body, highlighting the aromatic nature of the grape. Notes of stone fruit, like plum and apricot, are present, along with apple, strawberry, and a zingy touch of citrus that infuses a lively essence.
Domaine de Majas – Côtes Catalanes rouge
Looking south can be a helpful trick for finding good value wines, and that's true in France's Côtes Catalanes. An interesting region bordering Spain and the foothills of the Pyrenees mountain range, it boasts a hot Mediterranean climate subdued by cooling sea breezes. Assorted grapes benefit from these warm and dry conditions, and the region has a heavy focus on red varieties, which are commonly vinified as blends. Domaine de Majas showcases a blend of the best with its Côtes Catalanes rouge bottle for about $20.
Made with equal parts organic old-vine carignan and grenache grapes, this bold red offers depth and levity at the same time. The wine is produced with minimal intervention in the vineyard and cellar, amplifying the fruit's essence while displaying the terroir. Red and dark fruit aromas are ripe yet juicy, while a spicy, herbal, and earthy character adds savoriness to the palate. Whether you're serving it with a meat stew or solo (and chilled), this is a wine to stock up on.
Meinklang – Prosa
Who says you need to spend big on bubbles? After all, Austrian producer Meinklang offers up a sparkling winner with its Prosa for around $20. This rosé frizzante wine is made following what's known as the Ancestral Method of fermentation (AKA pétillant naturel style), which is actually how the first bubbly wines were produced. This process usually results in subtler bubbles, a bit more residual sugar, and a lower alcohol content, though it remains well-balanced in this affordable version.
Meinklang is a biodynamic and organic farm with grapes (among other crops), as well as assorted animals to round out the holistic environment. This relatively cheap wine is made with minimal intervention in the cellar, with a blend of local grapes like zweigelt, blaufränkisch, and St. Laurent, as well as pinot noir. The result displays bright notes of red fruit, including strawberry, cranberry, and raspberry, along with hints of flowers and a tangy finish.
Niepoort – Nat'Cool Drink Me Branco
Boasting a 1-liter bottle size means there's more wine to go around, which is the first bit of proof that Niepoort's Nat'Cool Drink Me Branco is a great deal. With a price tag of around $15, it's hard to find a quality white wine in this format at such a good value. This Portuguese wine producer favors light and easy-to-drink wines, but that lack of complexity doesn't make the result any less enjoyable.
This organic white wine is made with local Portuguese varieties from the Vinho Verde appellation, offering a refreshing taste of the region. Made with minimal intervention, this wine features a subtle spritz in the glass, adding body and texture to the palate. Notes of lemon, elderflower, peach, and pear are present, along with an herbaceous component that adds a certain savory component. And if you find yourself smitten, the brand also makes a red wine version following similar principles — meaning it's minimal intervention and oh-so-drinkable, as well.
Cline – Ancient Vines Zinfandel
Finding quality cheap bottles in many wine regions of California can be a struggle. However, some areas remain a solid bet. So the next time you're in the mood for a rich, fruit-forward zinfandel from the Golden State, look no further than Cline Cellars. The family-run winery has been around for a few decades, holding fort in Sonoma County. Cline has several vineyards there, farming them in accordance with Sonoma and California sustainability requirements. While you can try several zinfandels by Cline, the Ancient Vines Contra Costa County bottle is the most affordable, boasting excellent value at around $22.
Now, "ancient vines" can be a muddy term. But in this case, it includes vines that are over a century old (which even resisted the phylloxera epidemic and Prohibition!). Ripe notes of strawberry and raspberry are present, along with hints of spice and vanilla from the duration spent aging in French oak barrels. With concentrated flavors and a juicy character, this is a great bottle to enjoy personally or give as a gift.
Tiberio – Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
If you're looking for an alternative to Italian pinot grigio (like Santa Margherita), give trebbiano d'Abruzzo a try. While trebbiano encompasses a family of grapes, the version growing in the central region of Abruzzo typically displays more complexity. The rocky soils, hilly terrain, and coastal influence there infuses the grape with a unique character. For an excellent take on the variety, try a bottle by Agricola Tiberio. Founded in 2000, the winery is now run by the founder's children, who manage the vineyard and cellar.
Tiberio's Trebbiano d'Abruzzo boasts old vines (some of the oldest in the region, in fact), which display concentrated flavors and plenty of depth for around $22. Growing in an environment that prioritizes biodiversity, the vines highlight the qualities that make this less common version of trebbiano so desirable. Expect notes of apricot and grapefruit mingling with fresh jasmine, orange blossom, and star anise. The wine is crisp and delicate, with layered aromas of almond that soften the palate.