10 Ways To Replace Spirits In Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, According To Experts

With so many adults identifying as sober curious, it's fair to question if this is a "trend" or truly a change in culture. Health and wellness are of great importance to a growing number of consumers, making moderation more appealing than wild nights and regretful hangovers. But one thing remains the same: Social outings are better with a beverage in hand.

According to data firm NIQ, non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits sales saw a 27.2% year-over-year increase in 2024. The market sector is nearing a billion dollars in value and brands are tapping into the opportunity.

This applies to Mock One, a new line of premium zero-proof spirits from the makers of Breckenridge Distillery. The sans-alcohol selection includes whiskey, rum, gin, and a tequila that burns like the real thing. "The days of a guest requesting a non-alcoholic cocktail and a bartender pouring cranberry soda is over," comments the company's liquid chef, Billie Keithley.

She shared her insight for this guide, as did Hilary Sheinbaum, author of The Dry Challenge. Her book overviews how to take a month-long break from booze, with chapters on alternative activities, building community support, and ways to replace spirits in non-alcoholic cocktails. If you're looking to dial back on the booze, here are a few tips from our experts.