Smoked Ice Cubes Are The Subtle Way To Add Bold Flavor To Your Drinks

Throwing a cocktail or a backyard party to celebrate spring or kick off fall requires a drink. And whether you are making zesty Palomas or breaking out the blender for some classic margaritas, you are going to need to bring the smolder with some smoked ice cubes for these boozy drinks. What is this chilly novelty? A smoked ice cube is water that has been infused with smoke from wood chips that are burned on a grill or in a smoker. The water is then strained to remove any particles that may have found their way into it, poured into ice cube trays, and placed in the freezer.

Once frozen, you can use your smoked ice to impart its earthy, smoky essence to whatever alcohol it is bobbing up and down in as it melts. What you will love about this little frozen detail is how it interacts with the various components of your drink. It won't overwhelm your cocktail, but rather helps bring all the ingredients together making for a smooth, yet bold taste.