A Beginner's Guide To Crafting The Tastiest Mocktails At Home

If you're staying sober for health reasons, or just because you don't like the way that alcohol makes you feel, you're in luck; there are more non-alcoholic options than ever cropping up on drink menus at bars and restaurants around the country. Mixologists and beverage directors have now seen the value of adding these beverages to their list of offerings — and consumers are just eating (or, shall we say, drinking) them up. And, these alcoholic options aren't just sodas and teas; they're complex, intricate beverages that put mixology and craftsmanship at the forefront. And, it begs the question — should we really still be calling them "mocktails?"

Advertisement

While you can sample and order different non-alcoholic beverages to find which ones you enjoy the most, making them in your own home bar or kitchen is a whole 'nother animal. Since these drinks are not made with any alcohol, you have to get creative about how you mimic the mouthfeel, flavor, and texture of your favorite cocktail, sans booze. If you're just dipping your toe into the world of DIY ABV-free beverages, we've come armed with tips and tricks from an array of talented mixologists and industry experts, including Tom Brander, beverage manager at Wilder in Philadelphia; Abbie Romanul, mixology expert and founder of Raising the Bar; beverage director Ingi Sigurdsson; Jeremy Oertel, creative beverage director at Method Co.; and bartender Jillian Vose. Their insight will help you make delicious, non-alcoholic beverages that will still leave you buzzing — even without the alcohol.

Advertisement