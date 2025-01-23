A Cheat Sheet Guide To Using A Cocktail Shaker Set

In the movie "Cocktail," Tom Cruise aka Brian Flanagan, is a mixology machine. He's flipping bottles! He's shaking glasses! He's bartending with ease, making any cocktail enthusiast positively green chartreuse with envy. However, while the flipping and shaking are certainly nice, he's nothing without his cocktail making tools. Without his glasses, shaking tins, and strainers, Flanagan's cocktails would be more like cock-fails. His mojitos would be no-jitos. His Negroni? More like a Ne-groan-i. You get the idea.

To get a more in-depth look at what makes up a standard cocktail shaker set and how to use it, I sat down with Javelle Taft, Bar Manager at Death & Co., a mixology bar in New York City. For Taft, any level of home bartender can benefit from having a cocktail shaker set and knowing how each tool works is crucial for success.

"I think it's very important to have in case you want to have any cocktails that have aeration," notes Taft. "A daiquiri, a margarita, a gimlet. Ingredients that don't just contain spirits, but they contain sugar or a citrus element. When you shake it, it adds a certain texture to the drink." In short? Cocktail creation cannot be achieved by ingredients alone. Having the tools and knowing how to use them will result in balanced, consistent cocktails. Consider this beginner's guide your cheat sheet to a basic cocktail shaker set, and to channeling your inner Brian Flanagan. Make his tagline your own: when you pour, you reign.

