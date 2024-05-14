A Mixologist Offers 10 Simple Whiskey Cocktails To Make With Only 3 Ingredients

As bartenders worldwide create increasingly unique cocktails to delight and impress drinkers, a misconception has developed. Mixologists continue to experiment with novel ingredients and techniques, some of which wouldn't be out of place in a laboratory, leading us to believe that the more complex a cocktail is, the better it will taste.

While some of these complicated concoctions are genuinely delicious, one only needs to look at a list of classic cocktails to see that the majority of them have one thing in common — they're surprisingly simple. Many of the most beloved cocktails contain just a handful of ingredients, and the old-school favorites tend to use base spirits that have been ubiquitous for centuries. Gin and rum are particularly popular, but whiskey is one of the most common cocktail liquors.

I spent over a decade working and managing at a wide variety of cocktail bars around the world — some with seemingly unlimited budgets, others with barely enough shelf space for the basic spirits. This experience taught me that even with a relatively sparse inventory, it's possible to craft a solid array of cocktails while saving both space and money. Not everyone has room for a packed bar, but this shouldn't hold back lovers of whiskey cocktails or bartenders with limited supplies. I've compiled a list of world-class whiskey cocktails that you can whip up with minimal experience, few specialist tools, and only three simple-to-source ingredients.