Boulevardier: The 1920s Bourbon Cocktail With An Iconic Backstory

Aficionados of beverages featuring a robust and bitter flavor profile will already be acquainted with the hard-hitting Boulevardier cocktail. The herbal, spicy notes of Campari and the dark fruit sweetness of red vermouth combine to make a perfect foil for the sweet and toasty bourbon comprising this drink, simply served on ice. No mixer here. This is an alcohol-forward tipple made for sipping by anyone looking for a buzzy, rich flavor.

The popularity of the iconic 1920s cocktail with the French name is credited to an American in Paris, Harry McElhone. Like many bartenders, McElhone found refuge in France from anti-alcohol legislation during Prohibition, eventually founding Harry's New York Bar in Paris. Entranced by European aperitifs such as Campari, expat mixologists combined the best of continental spirits and New World alcohols, creating unique concoctions to take advantage of the new flavor palate. Thus, American whiskey was added to Italian bitters and European sweet herbal vermouth, creating this balanced drink that was introduced to Americans in 1927.