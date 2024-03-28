What Flavor Is Drambuie Liqueur?

Chances are, if you've ever visited a bar, then you've probably at least spied a bottle of Drambuie before. It's a classic staple, but for as quintessential a fixture as it may be, the average modern barfly might not be super familiar with its flavor. Drambuie is a spiced, whisky-based liqueur bottled at 40% ABV, and it's as punchy as it is shrouded in mystery. No one knows its carefully guarded recipe. So, what does it taste like?

According to the Drambuie website (which doesn't give much away), the liqueur is a combination of "aged Scotch whisky, rare Scottish heather honey, and aromatic herbs and spices." The Scotch base is infused with cloves and saffron, and some mixologists speculate that angelica root, rosemary, and fennel might be in the mix too, but no one knows for certain. Whatever the case, Drambuie artfully explores the interplay of sweet and spiced, like any good herbal liqueur (Underberg fans, rise up. We see you). The flavor may bear similarities to Falernum and Yellow Chartreuse, but the profile is totally unique.

Drambuie is herbaceous without being botanical, and the Scotch base lends tasting notes that can't be replicated by other ingredients. At first sip, Drambuie is oaky with top notes of anise and orange peel. The deep, fiery Scotch makes itself known right away, giving into the honey, which together create a lush golden hue and round body. It makes a standout yet versatile ingredient in any mixology toolbelt.