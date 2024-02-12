12 Best Bourbons And Other Whiskeys To Use In Your Whiskey Sour

Despite being listed as an official cocktail by the International Bartender Association (IBA), the whiskey sour is often overlooked, perhaps due to its simplicity. The classic recipe calls only for bourbon, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and, optionally, an egg white.

Personally, we'd argue that egg white elevates a whiskey sour and just about any cocktail that calls for it, creating an especially creamy, frothy mouthfeel that pairs incredibly with the lightly tart, citrussy profile of the drink. If you're still not a fan of using raw egg whites, due to safety concerns or from a dietary standpoint, there are alternatives, such as aquafaba, the liquid you'll find in a can of chickpeas or similar beans. Whichever you choose, we'd always recommend using fresh ingredients for a whiskey sour.

While the simplicity of a whiskey sour might make it seem uninteresting to some, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, this makes it perfect for experimentation, without too many adjustments needed to transform the entire drink. A few dashes of bitters or a twist on the citrus ingredient can make a huge difference, but nothing makes quite as big an impact as playing around with the base spirit. Bourbons vary widely in terms of taste which has a knock-on effect on the overall flavor of the cocktail, and you're missing out if you don't try different styles of whiskey. Not every variant is at home in a whiskey sour, but the ones below are tried, tested, and truly delicious.