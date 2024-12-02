13 Simple Ingredients That Will Add A Smoky Flavor To Any Cocktail

Some evenings, there's nothing more rewarding than cracking open a beer and watching the sun set on the day. Other times, you might be in the mood for something a little more complicated. Making truly incredible cocktails can be something of an art form, and while there are a variety of cocktails that take just two ingredients, others are a little more creative and promise a burst of unusually delicious flavors.

Advertisement

If you've never considered adding a smoky flavor to your cocktails, you absolutely should. Smoky cocktail the perfect accompaniment to your favorite pulled pork dishes, and it's a brilliantly unique thing to serve at your next game night, book club, or poker night. A bit of added smokiness works surprisingly well with a number of flavor profiles and can be just what your favorite tequila, whiskey, or bourbon cocktail needs. If you love tropical and citrus flavors, you might be surprised at how well some of these ideas can upgrade these drinks.

We wanted to get the inside scoop on some of the best ingredients to use, so we reached out to several industry experts. We spoke with bartenders, cocktail creators, bar managers, and distillery experts to put together a list of some incredible ingredients — some of which you've probably never thought to use in cocktails — along with valuable ideas which cocktails will work best with their suggestions. Here's what they had to say.

Advertisement