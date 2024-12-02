13 Simple Ingredients That Will Add A Smoky Flavor To Any Cocktail
Some evenings, there's nothing more rewarding than cracking open a beer and watching the sun set on the day. Other times, you might be in the mood for something a little more complicated. Making truly incredible cocktails can be something of an art form, and while there are a variety of cocktails that take just two ingredients, others are a little more creative and promise a burst of unusually delicious flavors.
If you've never considered adding a smoky flavor to your cocktails, you absolutely should. Smoky cocktail the perfect accompaniment to your favorite pulled pork dishes, and it's a brilliantly unique thing to serve at your next game night, book club, or poker night. A bit of added smokiness works surprisingly well with a number of flavor profiles and can be just what your favorite tequila, whiskey, or bourbon cocktail needs. If you love tropical and citrus flavors, you might be surprised at how well some of these ideas can upgrade these drinks.
We wanted to get the inside scoop on some of the best ingredients to use, so we reached out to several industry experts. We spoke with bartenders, cocktail creators, bar managers, and distillery experts to put together a list of some incredible ingredients — some of which you've probably never thought to use in cocktails — along with valuable ideas which cocktails will work best with their suggestions. Here's what they had to say.
Spanish smoked paprika
San Francisco's El Lopo is serving up a slew of incredible cocktails, and according to owner Daniel Azarkman, one of his go-to ingredients for adding a smoky flavor is Pimentón de la Vera. You might recognize this as the famous Spanish smoked paprika, which is known for having a deep red color and a smoky, wood-like aroma. This distinctive aroma is the result of a drying process that's traditionally done with the help of an open fire.
The key here is to use paprika to rim the glass. Azarkman suggests using Pimentón de la Vera to rim a margarita, mixing it in with salt for an extra burst of zest with each sip. If you prefer sweet cocktails, it'll work there, too. Just swap the salt for sugar, and it can work just as well.
The great thing about this idea is that it's not limited to cocktails. If you're looking to add a creative twist to your favorite pilsner, Azarkman says that a mix of Spanish smoked paprika, citric acid, and kosher salt is the perfect combination to rim the glass of these light and refreshing beers. Additionally, a dash of lemon helps take it to the next level. Authentic Spanish smoked paprika is available from Amazon, try La Dalia Pimentón de la Vera.
Mesquite smoked salt
The only thing better than a delicious ingredient is one that's easy to use, and that's the case with mesquite smoked salt. There are plenty of options available — such as SaltWorks El Dorado Mesquite Smoked Salt — that can be kept in your pantry and used in a variety of cocktails. The great thing about smoked salt is that it's not a one-trick pony. It's great on meat and vegetables, and it can add a serious kick to baked goods like brownies.
Don't take our word for it. This suggestion comes from Chef Brenton Banner, head chef and cocktail creator of Bali's Blossom Steakhouse. He recommends using citrus juice and smoked salt to coat the rim of a glass. The idea works for any cocktail you'd like to impart with some earthy smokiness, and Banner suggests trying it with a margarita or Paloma.
Anson Stahl, a bartender at the Beacon Grand in San Francisco, agrees, explaining that he often uses smoked salt. It's not only a great ingredient to experiment with, but it works particularly well to accent the flavors in mezcal- and tequila-based cocktails. Stahl suggests trying the Bloody Mary's cousin, the Bloody Maria. Adding smoked salt to the rim of a brunch cocktail is surely going to be a hit.
Charred peach syrup
Simple syrup is so easy to make that there's no reason not to keep it on hand for everything from sweetening a cocktail to making fresh lemonade. According to the creative minds over at the Still Austin Whiskey Co., there's an easy way to upgrade your simple syrup into an easy-to-make and easy-to-use ingredient that will add a delicious smoky flavor to cocktails. The suggestion is to turn it into a charred peach syrup, which Barrel Program Manager Christian Wilhoft and VP of Sales on Premise Ken Kodys believe will turn a classic whiskey sour into something otherworldly.
This charred peach syrup could be the secret ingredient to the ideal summer cocktail, and you can easily make it at home. It starts with charring peaches on the grill, and then letting them marinate in simple syrup to infuse the liquid with smoky, peachy goodness. Finally, strain and use it in your favorite cocktails. Wilhoft and Kodys add that you can also kick things up by using a slice of charred peach as a garnish. Our suggestion is to do an easy upgrade by incorporating the syrup into a sweet summertime peach whiskey smash.
Lapsang Souchong Tea
If you're looking for an incredibly versatile way to add a smoky flavor to cocktails, consider Lapsang Souchong tea. This Chinese black tea is dried over smoked pine to attain a distinctively smoky aroma. One of the best things about this option is that it's easy to have on hand when the mood strikes. Opt for convenient tea bags, such as Taylors of Harrogate Lapsang Souchong, or loose tea, such as Harvey & Sons Lapsang Souchong.
Mark Bystrom, beverage director for Bar Metier at Maison Metier in New Orleans, recommends it as a great option to introduce smokiness, adding that there are many ways to use it. He suggests using brewed tea as the base for the cocktail or simple syrup. Also, he recommends using brewed tea to make ice cubes that will slowly release the smokiness in stirred cocktails.
Chris Navarro, the production manager at Straightaway Cocktails, is also a fan of this approach. He explained that one of his favorite Portland bars uses this tea in a honey-infused simple syrup that adds an unparalleled, subtly smoky element.
Islay scotch
Las Vegas' Eight Lounge is an award-winning cigar lounge and bar offering a wide selection of cigars and some seriously incredible classic and modern cocktails. We spoke with bartender Robbie Wenz, who suggests using Islay scotch as the perfect cocktail ingredient to add smoky flavors.
He explained that heavily peated Scotch whisky imparts a distinctive flavor to the cocktails it's used in. "The scotch absorbs the smoky, earth, herbal notes from the peat and has just the lightest notes of salty, oceanic flavors from the island where it was made. It's a unique kind of smoky palette [sic]." The island of Islay takes its whisky very seriously, with many distilleries devoted to using peat fires to malt the barley used in the distillation process.
Wenz suggested several cocktails suitable for peated scotch or whiskey, starting with Penicillin, which pairs wonderfully with grilled fish. He also suggested using this in a scotch-based Old Fashioned that brings together sweetness, smokiness, and the distinctive flavor of bitters. Wenz also recommends trying an Islay Daiquiri. Though unconventional, Wenz explained that the smoky, salty scotch flavors work well with tropical ingredients and make a truly stellar cocktail.
Chilis
Several experts recommended using chilis to create smoky cocktails, including Mark Miller, the F&B Director at Pittsburgh's The Industrialist Hotel, who told us that the key to getting smoky cocktails right is moderation. "When it comes to smoke, it certainly adds a wonderful complexity to a cocktail, but it can be overdone, leaving your drink (and the bar) smelling like an old campsite. I like to think outside the box when it comes to adding smoky flavors without lighting anything on fire." His go-to? Smoked chilis, which also add many additional flavors. He recommends experimenting with shrubs — non-alcoholic syrups made with concentrate, sugar, and vinegar – to easily control the amount of smokiness.
Alex Howard is the bar manager at Nashville's Martha My Dear, and he pointed us toward chipotles. These sweet and smoky peppers are ideal for steeping in a high-proof spirit. Howard says chipotles work particularly well when paired with mezcal, especially in something like a zesty Paloma.
Similarly, Zeke Gustafson, the B&F Manager at Aloft New Orleans Downtown, suggests using habaneros. He told us that when it comes to using charred fruits and vegetables in cocktails, habaneros are his favorite. Gustafson also stressed the importance of balance, explaining that the "key to making a great cocktail is being able to control as many of the flavor aspects you can."
Wood smoke
This suggestion comes from Olivier Rassinoux, the VP of Restaurant and Bar for Patina Restaurant Group. There are a number of restaurants under Patina's umbrella, including Chef Carlos Gaytán's Paseo in Downtown Disney. One of the drinks being served there is an Old Fashioned that Rassinoux says is set apart by what happens table-side: It's smoked using Palo Santo wood chips.
Palo Santo translates to "holy wood," and many natives have traditionally burned the wood to relieve pain and stress. It's known for giving off a smoky aroma with hints of mint, pine, and citrus, which sounds pretty amazing. Palo Santo chips are available on Amazon and are easy to use at home. All you need to do is use a kitchen torch to light some wood chips. Turn your glass over to catch the smoke, pour your cocktail, and you'll be able to experience some seriously smoky nuances perfect for mixing and matching with different spirits.
If you love this idea, Aubrey Mansene, director of beverage at The Henry Miami, shared the signature version of tequila Old Fashioned prepared at the restaurant. "After we properly chill/dilute the ingredients in our mixing glass, we pour into our crystal decanter that we fill with cherry wood smoke." When it attains enough smoke, the cocktail is poured in a glass, over a large ice cube.
Smoked honey syrup
Another idea that is easy to recreate at home comes from Christian Wilhoft and Ken Kodys. They recommend whipping up a smoked paprika honey syrup, explaining that the perfect way to use this smoky-sweet syrup is in the old-school Brown Derby, the bourbon-and-grapefruit cocktail with a storied Hollywood legacy.
This one's a little complicated, but it's absolutely worth it — and if you have hot honey on hand, you're halfway there already. Otherwise, whip up homemade hot honey using smoked paprika along with chilis and red pepper. Then, use that hot honey to make simple syrup by mixing it with warm water. Sure, it takes some work, but keep a squeeze bottle of this wonderfully smoky honey in the pantry, and you might just find yourself using it in dressings, sauces, and cocktails.
A similar idea comes from James Baugh, the Director of Food & Beverage of Dusk at Drift Santa Barbara. He suggests smoked ginger honey syrup, which is made by taking a syrup made with equal parts honey, water, and ginger juice and infusing it with applewood smoke. Coat the cocktail glass with smoked sea salt, and you'll get a drink with layers of smoky flavor.
Charred citrus
Blossom Steakhouse founder and head chef Brenton Banner says that there's a reason that charred citrus is one of his go-to ingredients. "It brings out caramelized, slightly bitter notes that feel deep and almost woody." Banner says that a little creativity goes a long way, and suggests starting by using charred grapefruit with a classic Negroni or charred lime with a whiskey sour. There are several ways to use charred citrus. It makes a great garnish and works especially well if you're planning on muddling citrus for your cocktail.
Banner says that this one is easier to make than it sounds. If you're firing up the grill, that's the perfect opportunity to experiment. Slice oranges, lemons, limes, or grapefruit, and grill over charcoal for just a few minutes. If you're craving summertime flavor in the winter, you can also use your oven. Broil the fruits on a baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes, and that's it!
Smoked herbs
Herbs can be a brilliant addition to some cocktails, and if you've never tried adding rosemary to a gin cocktail for a kick of herbaceous flavor, you definitely should. When we spoke with Alex Serena, the Spirits Manager at Teleferic Barcelona, we learned that charring those herbs can take the whole thing to the next level. The Teleferic Barcelona restaurant group specializes in authentic Spanish cuisine, and Serena says that smoked rosemary is a key cocktail ingredient.
"Charring herbs like thyme or rosemary... adds a soft, smoky aroma to the garnish of any drink," Serena explains. He also added "when combined with mezcal as the base, it adds an insane amount of depth to the cocktail."
There's another bonus to this one: It looks cool! One of the best things about fancy cocktails is that drinking them is about the whole experience. Adding charred or smoked herbs is a functional way of dressing up any cocktail, and it works with various spirits and wines. Try it in a grapefruit and rosemary white wine spritzer or in a rosemary tequila Southern Junction.
Hickory-smoked ice
Here's an incredible suggestion from Still Austin Whiskey Co.'s Christian Wilhoft and Ken Kodys. They say that hickory-smoked ice is a great way to add a smoky flavor to cocktails, and note that it works particularly well when paired with something strong, like a cask strength rye whiskey. But what, exactly, is hickory-smoked ice?
The next time you fire up your smoker, it's a great time to make smoked ice cubes. All you'll need to do is fill pans or trays with water, put them in your smoker, and let the water absorb all that smoky flavor from whatever wood you're using — in this case, hickory. You can also do this with a grill. Light your wood chips in an aluminum foil packet, then put that in the grill with your trays of water. Make ice cubes from the smoky water, and adding them to your cocktails doesn't get any easier.
You can also experiment with different types of wood to create other flavor profiles. Pecan wood is often used to smoke poultry, and it gives off the pleasantly sweet nuttiness you would expect. Try pecan-smoked ice in your next bourbon cocktail, and smoked ice cubes might become a staple in your freezer.
Bacon fat-washed rye
If you're looking for a deceptively simple way to add a smoky flavor to cocktails that will turn heads and have people asking questions, look no further than this suggestion from Mark Miller. When we asked him for his favorite smoky cocktail additions, he told us that, at the moment, there was a clear winner: bacon fat-washed rye. He explained: "It adds an umami-rich smokiness and a velvety mouthfeel that just dances with the spicy and robust rye. It is just over the top." Not a fan of savory cocktails? Use it in a cocktail like an Old Fashioned, and you'll be surprised at just how well it works.
There are several ways to fat-wash liquors, and if you've never tried letting whiskey absorb all the flavors of brown butter, you definitely need to try it out. While the technique yields rich caramel and vanilla creaminess, using bacon fat adds a wonderful smoky savoriness. It's easy, too. Drain bacon fat into a jar, add your spirit, shake, and let it sit for at least a few hours, preferably overnight. Let the fat solidify in the fridge, remove it, strain your liquor, and enjoy.
Ms. Better's Bitters Smoke and Oak Bitters
It doesn't get much easier than using a bottle of bitters to add smoky flavor with just a few drops. The creative masters at Still Austin Whiskey Co. recommend Ms. Better's Smoke and Oak Bitters to add the flavors of cedar and a crackling fireplace to your cocktails. Just a few dashes of these bitters will elevate an Old Fashioned into something stellar. Christian Wilhoft and Ken Kodys also recommend adding candied brisket burnt ends to finish the cocktail, along with a brandied cherry. Sounds incredible, right?
Using bitters is a great way to alter the bourbon notes in a classic Old Fashioned, and Matt Ho agrees. He's the owner of The Felix in San Francisco, and he suggested using tobacco bitters to deliver pleasant smokiness. He explained that tobacco bitters add a smoky cinnamon and vanilla flavor to some of his signature cocktails, and yes, you can order Fee Brothers Turkish Tobacco Cocktail Bitters on Amazon.