The Hollywood Backstory Behind The Brown Derby Cocktail

At the end of the golden age of cocktails — that historic period when the classic drinks we know today were created and refined — another golden age was taking over Los Angeles. The up-and-coming movie industry of the 1930s made Hollywood the center of attention for actors, writers, directors, and the fans. Moreover, there were a handful of restaurants that were known for celebrity clients, like Chasen's, Musso & Frank Grill, and the fabled Brown Derby.

The original Brown Derby had a brown domed entrance along with a derby hat logo designed to attract passing traffic. The popularity of the eatery, co-owned by Robert Cobb (originator of the Cobb salad), spawned more locations around Los Angeles, including near the movie studios at Hollywood and Vine Street. Interestingly enough, so many famous actors were known to dine at the Hollywood Brown Derby that fans posted letters to the stars directly addressed to the restaurant.

Down the street from that legendary location, another watering hole, the Vendôme, owned by Hollywood Reporter founder Billy Wilkerson also attracted A-list names of the day. For reasons lost to history, the bartenders at the Vendôme named a simple, but unusual cocktail for their renowned neighbors: the Brown Derby. The drink lives on despite the demise of its historic namesake restaurant.