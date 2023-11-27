Fat-Wash Your Whiskey In Brown Butter For A More Decadent Spirit

Fat washing whiskey is a modern mixology technique for infusing the spirit with the rich flavors and aromas of fats, creating a distinct and complex flavor profile and a smooth mouthfeel. While fat washing can be applied to various spirits, whiskey is a popular choice due to its ability to absorb and retain flavors. Brown butter has been one the favorite choices for fat washing because the browned solids bring a nutty and caramelized umami taste that adds complexity and decadence to the toasty, vanilla notes in whiskey.

The process involves melting butter until it turns brown, mixing it with whiskey, and letting it sit. After a few hours of infusing, the mixture is refrigerated so the butterfat will solidify. Then the solid fat is removed, and the whiskey is strained a few times to remove all traces of the butter. The result is a spirit that has a distinct brown butter essence with layers of depth and character.