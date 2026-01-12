10 Low-Sugar Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Sip When You're Skipping Booze

Non-alcoholic options have come a long way from a time when they mostly consisted of soft drinks and juice. Nowadays, people abstaining from booze can find ample options in restaurants, bars, and stores to quench their thirst. There are many reasons why people choose to skip alcohol, and if health is even minimally a factor, then it's worth considering the sugar content of a lot of non-alcoholic beverages (especially the added sugar).

All too often, a mocktail at a bar ends up being a syrupy concoction laden with sugar. Even canned options can quickly creep up to double digits of sugar per serving, which adds up if you're tossing back a few cans over the course of an evening. If you want to cut down on or eliminate alcohol from your lifestyle without replacing it entirely with sugar, there are still plenty of satisfying options on the market.

We've put together a selection of low-sugar options that can be purchased in stores or online. Some are doing their best to imitate an alcoholic option (like wine, beer, or cocktails), whereas others are happy to do their own thing. Meanwhile, some can be enjoyed alone but would also make a great foundation for your own zero-alcohol mixology session. All are excellent alternatives to have on hand when you want to drink something delicious over dinner or when you're hanging out with friends.