10 Low-Sugar Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Sip When You're Skipping Booze
Non-alcoholic options have come a long way from a time when they mostly consisted of soft drinks and juice. Nowadays, people abstaining from booze can find ample options in restaurants, bars, and stores to quench their thirst. There are many reasons why people choose to skip alcohol, and if health is even minimally a factor, then it's worth considering the sugar content of a lot of non-alcoholic beverages (especially the added sugar).
All too often, a mocktail at a bar ends up being a syrupy concoction laden with sugar. Even canned options can quickly creep up to double digits of sugar per serving, which adds up if you're tossing back a few cans over the course of an evening. If you want to cut down on or eliminate alcohol from your lifestyle without replacing it entirely with sugar, there are still plenty of satisfying options on the market.
We've put together a selection of low-sugar options that can be purchased in stores or online. Some are doing their best to imitate an alcoholic option (like wine, beer, or cocktails), whereas others are happy to do their own thing. Meanwhile, some can be enjoyed alone but would also make a great foundation for your own zero-alcohol mixology session. All are excellent alternatives to have on hand when you want to drink something delicious over dinner or when you're hanging out with friends.
Ghia Le Spritz
Originally known for its alcohol-free aperitivo drink (which was actually introduced on "Shark Tank"), Ghia has expanded its repertoire to include canned drinks. Namely, Le Spritz, a pre-mixed carbonated version of the aperitif in a can, ideal for convenient consumption. There's no need to carry a bottle of the aperitif and your choice of bubbles; simply pop open a can and enjoy. Le Spritz comes in four different flavors, which can be purchased individually or in a mixed pack to taste them all. It's definitely worth trying the whole lineup, as each flavor has a distinct character. You just have to chill the cans ahead of time, and you'll be ready for any occasion.
All Le Spritz variations have the aperitif's complex blend of botanical roots and herbs that add depth to the flavor. Sumac & Chili offers a tangy quality that's perfect if you like mouth-puckering effects. Meanwhile, Ghia Soda is subtler, with an earthy, citrus-like quality. Ghia Ginger is all about that gingery taste, and finally, Lime & Salt emphasizes citrusy and salty notes on the palate. All flavors are made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or added sugars. One 8.4-ounce can has 9 to 10 grams of naturally occurring sugars from fruit concentrates.
Tomorrow Cellars Wines Sparkling Blanc de Rhône
Sparkling wine is such a ubiquitous part of celebration that it would be a shame to miss out just because you aren't consuming alcohol. Club soda is no replacement here! Instead, it's worth scouting out a quality non-alcoholic sparkling wine. You can't go wrong with a bottle of Sparkling Blanc de Rhône by Tomorrow Cellars. The company was founded by a few neighbors in California, who wanted to engage in the ritual of wine without the alcohol. A well-made, quality alternative that tasted great in its own right was also a big priority.
This bottle definitely succeeds, boasting a crisp, bright palate with lively bubbles. Hints of flowers, citrus, green apple, and pear are displayed, bringing a vibrant flavor to the glass. With 4 grams of sugar (1 teaspoon) per 5-ounce glass, you can feel good about making a toast with a glass of Sparkling Blanc de Rhône. The NA wine is produced with sustainably farmed marsanne and sauvignon blanc grapes. After fermentation, it's then vacuum-distilled to remove the alcohol and retain the subtle nuances of flavor. This bottle has received a lot of acclaim at international wine competitions, further highlighting its all-around quality.
Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine
There's never too much sparkling wine as far as we're concerned, and this familiar label is a great option to pop in the fridge before your party starts. Mionetto is known for its Prosecco, but the brand has a solid Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine that's worth picking up. Made in the style of the popular alcoholic bubbly, this bottle provides the taste of Italian Prosecco without the booze. It has a similar sugar content to the previous selection, ending with a pleasantly crisp finish.
Notes of peach, apple, and citrus linger on the palate, infusing richness in every sip. The flavors are pleasantly pronounced, thanks to the careful removal of alcohol that helped maintain the unique aromas. Mionetto's Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine is delicious on its own, preferably served well-chilled, or you can use it in lieu of Prosecco the next time you want to have bottomless mimosas at brunch without derailing your entire day. The company also sells an Aperitivo drink with zero alcohol, making it super simple to whip up an NA Spritz whenever the desire strikes.
Saint James Iced Tea
Iced tea comes in all sorts of variations, whether you're making it from scratch or picking up a bottle at the store. Saint James stands out thanks to its dedication to simple, natural ingredients. You won't find artificial additives or loads of sugar in the bottle. Instead, the beverage is made to highlight the taste and nutritional benefits of pure green or black tea. The tea is lightly sweetened with plant-based stevia extract and blended with organic fruit flavors to build the brand's lineup.
Pick from flavors like lemon, mango, raspberry, or passion fruit and peach and experience the range of profiles from bright and citrusy to sharp and sweet. Most of the options come with 0 grams of sugar per serving, with one exception clocking in at 4 grams per 17 ounces. These iced teas are ideal for stocking your fridge, and aside from drinking them straight, Saint James suggests some fun mocktail ideas in which the teas are blended with fresh fruit, juice, and club soda.
Thirsty Buddha Sparkling Coconut Water
Anyone who's traveled to a place where it's commonplace to drink straight out of a coconut has been privy to the delicious flavor. While there's nothing quite like slurping away from a straw tucked into a young coconut, solid alternatives exist, in a perhaps more convenient package. Thirsty Buddha sells plain coconut water for your hydration needs, but if you're looking for something a little more fun, then the brand's Sparkling Coconut Water is a definite win.
The drink is made with the same pure coconut water, as well as natural fruit flavors and zero added sugars. The blend is then carbonated for a pleasant, bubbly sensation. It comes in a variety of flavors, like grapefruit, lime, watermelon, pineapple, and lychee. Although the 11-ounce cans contain around 18 grams of sugar, these are all naturally occurring fruit sugars. If you want to cut down the quantity further, consider mixing the drinks with a bit of club soda. The brand also has a small lineup of sugar-free sodas made with prebiotics, offering another fun option if you want to mix your own drink.
Heineken 0.0
Alcohol-free beers have been on the market for years, and at this point, there are countless options for beer lovers of every style. Craft beers make up a large proportion of the selection, and most prominent non-alcoholic beer brands are also represented. Among them, you simply can't go wrong with Heineken 0.0. Whereas some NA beers have a noticeably sweet, bready taste, Heineken's version retains its pleasantly crisp and bitter finish. It has 0 grams of sugar per serving, making it a no-brainer when it comes to low-sugar non-alcoholic drinks.
Heineken is a lager style of beer, which is a great choice if you're in the mood for something cool and refreshing after a long day. It's double-brewed with the same ingredients as the standard version, before the alcohol is removed via vacuum distillation. The resulting beverage is then blended to adjust the subtle flavor nuances and ensure it mimics the original. Fans pretty much across the board find Heineken 0.0 to be an excellent alternative to the real deal. Whether you're looking to stock your fridge with alcohol-free beer or want a case on hand to serve to your guests, this is a great bet.
Liquid Remedy Kombucha
Bottled and canned kombuchas are plentiful at most supermarkets and corner stores, offering this fermented tea beverage in an array of flavors. To make kombucha, sugar, tea, water, and a live yeast and bacteria culture (scoby) are required. During fermentation, as scoby consumes the sugar, the process creates tangy, acidic flavors and bubbles in kombucha. Depending on the duration of the fermentation, there can be more or less residual sugar remaining in the drink. Some producers also add sugar to balance out the sour notes from the fermentation process.
Liquid Remedy Kombucha prides itself on producing a final product with no sugar, thanks to small-batch fermentation that lasts 30 days. Once complete, natural ingredients are added to the beverage to infuse it with flavors. Additionally, small amounts of erythritol and stevia extract are blended in to soften the acidity. The brand boasts a wide range of kombucha options, including Mixed Berry, Raspberry Lemonade, Ginger Lemon, Mango Passion, and Peach. The cans come in a 12-ounce format, making them the perfect size for sipping or sharing.
Clever Mocktails Zero
Clever Mocktails focuses on expertly distilling multiple botanical extracts to build layers of flavor and complexity into each drink, minus the alcohol. The brand makes NA liquors to mix as you please, but it also produces a range of canned mocktails that simply require you to pop open a can. You'll find the usual suspects like mojitos and margaritas, though it's worth noting that not all of them are low sugar, some come up to 20 grams of sugar per 12-ounce can.
However, the brand's Clever Zero line is sugar-free, relying on stevia leaf extract for sweetness. The sugar-free lineup includes a Margarita, Pina Colada, and Raspberry Mojito, all ready to sip from the can. If you want to amp it up, the website offers ideas for transforming the simple canned drink into a classy mocktail. Add ingredients like fresh fruit, herbs, citrus, and ice to take your experience up a notch.
Hiyo non-alcoholic functional seltzers
Just because you're skipping alcohol, it doesn't necessarily mean there aren't drinks that can somewhat influence your baseline mental state. Hiyo drinks use functional ingredients like adaptogens and nootropics to promote certain states. For example, ashwaganda should reduce stress, L-theanine helps with focus, passion flower promotes relaxation, and ginger boosts digestion. These ingredients are blended into delicious fruity drinks that are refreshing, tasty, and may improve your mood. Don't expect major sensations at once, but a subtle effect that can heighten as you drink.
Options like peach mango, passion fruit tangerine, pineapple coconut, and strawberry guava make up the tropical pack. Meanwhile, the classic lineup also includes flavors like blackberry lemon and watermelon lime, covering pretty much all the fruity bases. Aside from the functional ingredients, the beverages contain organic fruit concentrates for flavor. The drinks contain 5 grams of sugar (including 3 grams of added sugar) per 12-ounce can, making them a reasonable option when you're looking for a fun sip.
Fluère Botanical Blend
Not all non-alcoholic spirit alternatives make the cut, but when they are crafted carefully with a focus on botanicals, the effect can be quite pleasant. Fluère manages to capture this balance seamlessly, offering a variety of options in its lineup. Although distinct from an alcoholic version, it uses a distillation process called hydro-steaming that can extract a maximum amount of botanical flavors. Distilled individually, they are then blended to create the optimal balance of flavors and aromas.
Fluère's Botanical Blend features floral and crisp citrus notes, mimicking the flavor profile of gin. Made with coriander seeds, lime peel, lavender, and juniper, it expresses all the aromas characteristic of the best gins. Since it's not quite as harsh as the real deal once the alcohol is absent, you could sip it and experience the botanical blend in its purity. Alternatively, get inspired by the website's numerous recipes, including classics like gin and tonic, gimlet, and dry martini, as well as basil smash or pornstar martini. Fluère Botanical Blend contains 0.6 grams of sugar per 2 ounces, leaving you a bit of leeway if you want to mix it with something slightly sweetened.