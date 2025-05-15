Here's What Happened To Ghia After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Mélanie Masarin stepped onto Episode 4 of the 14th season of ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022, she didn't come empty handed. Not only did she greet the panel of Sharks — including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — with samples of Ghia, her Mediterranean-inspired, non-alcoholic, light and zesty aperitif, but she also presented them with a deal that was difficult to refuse: a $250,000 investment for a 5% stake in her company, despite her raising another $6.5 million at a staggering $35 million valuation at the same time.

Even more surprising, the first $900,000 Ghia ever raised was valued at $7.5 million. Masarin founded Ghia in 2020 — the same year that the COVID-19 Pandemic changed everything. With distribution through restaurants and bar or grocery store tastings out of the question, all promotional efforts went to Instagram. Thankfully, during that time, people didn't have much else to do other than scroll on their phones, and the company took off instantly.

Inspired by summers spent in the Mediterranean drinking limoncello with her mother and grandmother, Masarin was able to cultivate a brand aesthetic with Ghia that went beyond the drink to a lifestyle. So, how, then, did she end up walking off of "Shark Tank" without any of the investors in her pocket? You can blame O'Leary for that. But, considering its most recent valuation has put it at $50 million just a few years after airing, all of the Sharks are likely still kicking themselves.