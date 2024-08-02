What's The Difference Between An Aperitif And A Digestif?

Aperitifs and digestifs are essential elements of a European-style meal, bookending the dining experience with tantalizing and satisfying beverages. Serving an aperitif is like ringing a dinner bell, calling your guests to sip, snack, and chat before settling in to eat in earnest, and a digestif marks the close of the evening, subtly signaling to guests that the party's over — time to go home.

While you've probably enjoyed an aperitif or digestif (or both), you may not know that there's more to them than meets the eye. Though timing is a key difference between aperitifs and digestifs, they also serve specific and unique purposes as part of a dining experience. Part tradition, part science, by sandwiching supper between these two types of drinks, you can elevate even the simplest table spread to an unforgettable meal. Keep reading to learn what aperitifs and digestifs are, what they're for, and how to enjoy them.