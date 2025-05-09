Here's How To Drink Limoncello Like A True Italian

A classic limoncello is an Italian delicacy, and the only true way to enjoy it is like a true Italian. To understand the best way to drink limoncello, we spoke to Thomas Villani, the beverage director at Thompson Savannah. Villani tells Tasting Table that true Italians drink limoncello the way it's intended: as a digestif. "Limoncello is traditionally enjoyed after a meal as a digestif to aid digestion," he says. "It's meant to be sipped slowly—not taken as a shot—and is usually served chilled in a small glass."

Additionally, Villani also emphasizes that Italians always drink limoncello cold — hence the chilled glass, a hack experts recommend in the summer to keep frozen drinks (including your frozen limoncello) from melting. "It should always be served cold. Many Italians keep it in the freezer to ensure it's properly chilled before serving, which enhances its flavor and smoothness," says Villani. But not only should your limoncello be served cold (and in a chilled glass to keep it that way), it should also be served in a particular type of glass.

To drink and serve your limoncello like a true Italian, Villani explains that "a small shot or cordial glass is ideal, as it complements the traditional serving size and encourages sipping rather than shooting." Of course, being a star bartender himself, Villani isn't one to put limits on the way he serves limoncello. There are other ways to enjoy your limoncello with food, or even use it in cocktails, that still respect its Italian roots.