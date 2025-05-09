Here's How To Drink Limoncello Like A True Italian
A classic limoncello is an Italian delicacy, and the only true way to enjoy it is like a true Italian. To understand the best way to drink limoncello, we spoke to Thomas Villani, the beverage director at Thompson Savannah. Villani tells Tasting Table that true Italians drink limoncello the way it's intended: as a digestif. "Limoncello is traditionally enjoyed after a meal as a digestif to aid digestion," he says. "It's meant to be sipped slowly—not taken as a shot—and is usually served chilled in a small glass."
Additionally, Villani also emphasizes that Italians always drink limoncello cold — hence the chilled glass, a hack experts recommend in the summer to keep frozen drinks (including your frozen limoncello) from melting. "It should always be served cold. Many Italians keep it in the freezer to ensure it's properly chilled before serving, which enhances its flavor and smoothness," says Villani. But not only should your limoncello be served cold (and in a chilled glass to keep it that way), it should also be served in a particular type of glass.
To drink and serve your limoncello like a true Italian, Villani explains that "a small shot or cordial glass is ideal, as it complements the traditional serving size and encourages sipping rather than shooting." Of course, being a star bartender himself, Villani isn't one to put limits on the way he serves limoncello. There are other ways to enjoy your limoncello with food, or even use it in cocktails, that still respect its Italian roots.
Limoncello as more than just a digestif
According to Villani, a true Italian drinks their limoncello in a chilled shot glass, preferably poured straight from the freezer to enhance its flavor, after first enjoying their meal. The spirit is sipped slowly in small servings, not shot all at once. "Limoncello is typically reserved for social gatherings and special occasions rather than everyday consumption," Villani adds. But even this expert admits to mixing it in his cocktail preparations.
"Limoncello works well in a variety of cocktails. I love using it in spritzes or mixing it with vodka or gin to bring depth and brightness to the drink," Villani explains. "If I'm already using lemon as an acid, I'll sometimes add limoncello to balance the profile and enhance the citrus notes." That makes limoncello a given addition to everything from your French 75 cocktails to your lemon drop martinis. While exactly how much you'll add will depend on the cocktail itself, anywhere from one to two ounces can provide the balance Villani refers to.
Served in a cocktail or enjoyed straight, limoncello can also be paired with food, but only a true Italian would know what to pair it with. Fortunately, Villani offers some guidance on that too. "It pairs beautifully with light dishes such as seafood and salads — like a classic caprese — as well as with desserts such as sorbet or gelato," he reveals. "Its bright citrus profile complements these flavors without overpowering them."