A Bartender Explains How To Make Non-Alcoholic Drinks Taste Like The Real Deal

Increasingly, we see more mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks at restaurants and bars. Sometimes, these beverages are stellar, like the 30 great non-alcoholic cocktails across America that Tasting Table uncovered. But other times, mocktails may taste overtly sweet or nothing like the real deal. To learn how to elevate mocktails at home, Tasting Table spoke to Poka Lola Social Club's lead bartender, Lexi Parker.

Parker revealed why making a mocktail taste like its cocktail counterpart can be hard. Aside from a buzz, alcohol brings a lot to a drink. "Aside from the taste, I think one of the biggest elements that alcohol itself adds to a drink is weight and body, so that's definitely one of the hardest things to replicate when creating a good mocktail," Parker said.

To bypass this challenge, Parker recommends using a non-alcoholic liqueur with a vibe similar to the spirit you're trying to mimic. To help you find a non-alcoholic liqueur, we've compiled and ranked a list of 32 premium alcohol alternatives. "I think one of the main things to focus on is re-creating the element that you're missing from the booze itself [such as] smokiness from scotch or herbal notes from gin," Parker added.