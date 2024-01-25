The Whiskey Cocktail You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone may not be into whiskey, but everyone does have a zodiac sign, which means they inherently have a whiskey cocktail perfectly suited to them that they probably haven't even tried yet. From the Prohibition-era classics to the more modern variations and from the sweet and fruity to the smoky and sour, whiskey cocktails have proven to cross generations and flavor preferences. So, whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or a total newbie, you're bound to find one that suits you. Still, with all the possibilities, where do you even start?

Using your zodiac sign, you can be matched with a whiskey cocktail based on your personality. However, this is by no means the only whiskey cocktail you should ever drink or try. That'd just be cruel. Instead, think of this as your starting ground — or, if you're already a whiskey cocktail drinker and know your go-to, think of it as an opportunity to explore something new. Who knows? Maybe you'll discover something you never expected.