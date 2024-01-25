The Whiskey Cocktail You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Everyone may not be into whiskey, but everyone does have a zodiac sign, which means they inherently have a whiskey cocktail perfectly suited to them that they probably haven't even tried yet. From the Prohibition-era classics to the more modern variations and from the sweet and fruity to the smoky and sour, whiskey cocktails have proven to cross generations and flavor preferences. So, whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or a total newbie, you're bound to find one that suits you. Still, with all the possibilities, where do you even start?
Using your zodiac sign, you can be matched with a whiskey cocktail based on your personality. However, this is by no means the only whiskey cocktail you should ever drink or try. That'd just be cruel. Instead, think of this as your starting ground — or, if you're already a whiskey cocktail drinker and know your go-to, think of it as an opportunity to explore something new. Who knows? Maybe you'll discover something you never expected.
Aries
Being the first sign on the astrological calendar, it's most likely not a shocker to learn that Aries are infamous for their competitive streaks. As a fire sign, Aries are bold and ambitious — and they want to come first in everything that they pursue. So, this sign's whiskey cocktail is not only one of the first cocktails in history but one of the most popular. You guessed it: If the Aries were any whiskey cocktail, they'd be a smooth old fashioned.
The old fashioned is considered one of the oldest cocktails in history, and Aries will be happy to know that its quality and popularity have stood the test of time. Made from whiskey, bitters, and sugar, the old-fashioned is as in demand of a drink order today as it was back in the 1800s. But it's not only the most sought-after whiskey cocktail — it's one of the most popular of all the classic mixed drinks. Even those who don't typically drink have probably heard of an old fashioned.
Taurus
If there's one thing that Tauruses are known for, it's their stubbornness. And they are very adamant about protecting their stability because these signs value their routine. In fact, so much so that their whiskey cocktail would not only have to be one that they can order anywhere — whether it be the neighborhood dive bar or the trendy speakeasy — but it will have to taste just as good from anywhere, too. For that reason, the whiskey cocktail that a Taurus would be is about as simple as it gets. That's right, Tauruses would be a whiskey and tonic.
No matter where you go, if there's a bar, it would likely have some choice of whiskey and definitely tonic water. Fortunately, not only is it reliable in the sense that you can order it just about anywhere that serves alcohol, but it'll taste good, too. The dryness of the tonic water versus a club soda works especially well with an Irish whiskey, and it also makes it a great dinner drink. The whiskey tonic can serve as a palate cleanser to whatever the Taurus eats on any given night, even though that's not likely to change very often.
Gemini
Geminis have a bit of a reputation in the zodiac community, but most people would be surprised to find that these signs have a lot more going for them than they might think. While usually written off for being two-faced — a completely unfair accusation — Geminis are playful, intellectual, and innovative. As the communicators of the zodiac, they often have packed social calendars along with a neverending list of hobbies and side hustles. Most of their weekends are spent hopping from one social event to another, and should you be their date for the evening, you're almost guaranteed an eventful night, though such a lifestyle may eventually wear you down. Hence, like this zodiac sign's Starbucks beverage, Gemini's whiskey cocktail is both sour and sweet: the whiskey sour.
This timeless drink uses sugar and tart lemon to play off the sweetness of the whiskey and egg whites for a silky and frothy top coat. It encapsulates all of the fun, playful parts of the Gemini. But, like any sign, Geminis have their flaws, too. At one point or another, this sign's youthfulness and fast-paced lifestyle can come across as immaturity and erratic instead of fun. The tartness of the lemon shows that, like their drink, these signs can be just as sour as they are sweet. Fortunately, you can order the drink to your preference and adjust the levels of sourness and sweetness.
Cancer
Like the crustaceans that represent them, Cancers have hard shells. They can be difficult to get to know because these signs display a cold, hard, and distant exterior. But, inside, they're empathetic individuals. In fact, it's because of their sensitivity and innate maternal instincts that they put up said walls in the first place. Moody and incredibly impacted by their environments, these signs find solace in staying home and partaking in comfort food. This is why they'd be a dessert whiskey cocktail: an Atholl brose.
Creamy and sweet, the Atholl brose is a classic Scottish drink. Made from Scotch whisky, Drambuie, honey, and oatmeal water, this drink has all the fixings for a dessert-worthy whiskey cocktail. While traditionally served on Hogmanay (Scottish New Year's Eve), Cancers will happily enjoy it any night of the year — although preferably at home. These signs should know, however, that preparing an Atholl brose is no quick gesture. Like any good homecooked meal, an Atholl brose takes time to prepare. Fortunately for these signs, that gives them even more of an excuse to stay in for the night.
Leo
Leos are the summer babies of the zodiac, and it shows. These signs have big personalities and a passion for living life to the fullest that rubs off on everyone they come across. While a bit braggy and attention-seeking at times, Leos have nothing but good intentions — and they're just as happy to celebrate their friends' wins as they are their own. Considering that they're born in July and August and are represented by the sun, Leos' whiskey cocktail would have to be one you can sip all summer long, and nothing quite says summer like a glass of lemonade. For that reason, they'd be a Lynchburg lemonade.
Lynchburg lemonades are the ultimate summer refreshment, mixing Tennessee whiskey with lemon-lime soda that accentuates the whiskey's robust flavor profile. While they may not be served at a typical lemonade stand, they are surprisingly simple to make. The Classic Lynchburg Lemonade recipe includes one part lemon juice, two parts whiskey, and triple sec. Once the ingredients are shaken and poured into a highball glass filled with ice, all that's left to do is top it off with sparkling water and a fresh lemon wedge. There you have it: the perfect summer beverage. As Leos would suggest, these are best enjoyed by the pool or at the beach, but they can easily elevate any summer outing, even if it's just your backyard.
Virgo
Virgos are the most productive of all the signs, which is odd, considering they're also notorious perfectionists. These earth signs have a way of taking the most jumbled information and transforming it into something orderly, clear, and concise — which explains their deep love for writing and crossing off to-do lists. While these signs never miss a deadline — or a detail — it does sometimes get to the best of them. The biggest lesson these signs can learn is that there is beauty in imperfection.
Virgos are attuned to the small contributions that make up any whole thing, and what they eat and drink is no different. Should they ever set their minds to making something at home on their own, they'll be sure to follow every single step, measurement, and technique in full detail to get it exactly right.
However, the ward eight — Virgos' whiskey cocktail — is one you can't make wrong — because there is more than one way to make it. Made from any ratio of whiskey, grenadine, orange juice, and lemon juice, the ward eight can be served up or on the rocks, sweeter or sourer, and tall or short. That should help these signs get a little out of the box.
Libra
Represented by the scale, Librasare all about balance and symmetry. It's most obviously represented aesthetically, as these signs make incredible artists, decorators, and stylists. However, they try to achieve balance in every aspect of their lives — not just decoratively. The most prominent way these signs feel balanced is in their relationships. Libras desire harmonious partnerships, uncoincidentally, so do their whiskey cocktail. If these signs were any whiskey drink on the menu, it would only consist of two ingredients: whiskey and ginger ale. You might've figured it out already, but Libras would be a whiskey highball.
Born in the 1800s, this simple, two-ingredient mixed drink is the definition of harmony. Once you taste it, you'll see why those two ingredients have managed to stay together for so long. While the best whiskeys for a highball are blended whiskeys, rye whiskeys, and bourbons, it's difficult to make a bad whiskey highball no matter what you use, and while it may sound a lot like a whiskey tonic, the two couldn't be more different. The ginger ale makes for a much more balanced drink, providing sweet notes that calm the whiskey's spicy nature. It's got all of the ingredients that make these signs feel their best, even if there are just two of them. It's a recipe for pure harmony, but you can add a dash of club soda to lighten it up.
Scorpio
Arguably the most misunderstood of all the zodiacs, Scorpios tend to go through life with a sort of "everyone for themselves" mentality. While they are not liars, per se, they do have a way of dancing around the truth. They'll let you in on certain details while leaving other, likely more vulnerable, truths in the dark. In fact, these signs find security in the dark, which is a trait that other signs may either find intimidating or alluring. It's this mystery that makes them simultaneously alarming and magnetic, and it's why this sign's whiskey cocktail is as dark as they are. The drink will also keep Scorpios up well into the late hours of the night, being the night owls that they are. If you couldn't guess, the whiskey cocktail a Scorpio would be is an Irish coffee.
Made from Irish whiskey, hot coffee, and sugar, not only does this whiskey cocktail include energizing caffeine, but it also delivers the deep, dark coffee flavors that adequately represent Scorpios. Often topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream, Irish coffees lack the mystery that Scorpios have come to be known for, often utilizing it in social situations. Fortunately, with enough whiskey, it makes up for it.
Sagittarius
As the adventurers of the zodiac, Sagittariuses aren't afraid to go big or go home. These signs have an innate positivity instilled in them, and they have a way of always seeing the good in any situation. It's why, most of the time, their ambitions teeter on what many might consider possible. Fortunately for these signs and those around them, their association with the planet Jupiter is said to make them particularly lucky individuals — but you can't deny the influence that their positive attitudes have on their outcomes, either. This means that, in most cases, things work out in their favor. But, even if they didn't, these signs would find a way to turn it into something positive.
Still, in recognition of this sign's lucky streak, it's only right that their whiskey cocktail includes something green. So, their whiskey cocktail would be the mint julep. Made from fresh mint leaves, bourbon, sugar, and water, mint juleps are yet another classic whiskey cocktail you can find on the menu at most establishments. These drinks are sweet and refreshing — just like the Sagittarius's positive attitude. With one in hand and a bit of the whiskey in your bloodstream, you're bound to start seeing the world a little brighter, too. Just don't drink too many. Even Sagittariuses can't find the silver lining to a bad hangover.
Capricorn
It's no secret that Capricorns are workaholics. These signs are represented by the sea goat, and of all the body parts, the one that they're associated with is the knees. Knowing that, it's clear that Capricorns were born to climb. But why are they so obsessed with success? The truth is, it's not just the accolades, respect, or power that they're after. It's the comfort and stability that they provide. That's what makes these signs so resilient, ambitious, and, at times, cold, unemotional, or even cutthroat. As they move up in their careers, so do their lifestyles — and that's why, if the Capricorn were any whiskey cocktail, they'd be what's called a "fancy" whiskey cocktail.
Believe it or not, when you break down the ingredients, a fancy whiskey cocktail isn't really all that fancy. Made from your favorite style of whiskey — you can go with Canadian for something smooth or Scotch for something smokey — sugar, triple sec, orange liqueur, and bitters, this whiskey cocktail is, actually, about as basic as it gets. That is, compared to the craft cocktails you find on bar menus in this day and age. But that's because the term "fancy," as it is used in this instance, was used during the prohibition era to describe drinks made with orange liqueur. Regardless, fancy whiskey cocktails have maintained their standing as one of the classics, and they're the perfect whiskey drink for the Capricorn.
Aquarius
Despite the "aqua" in their names, Aquariuses are actually air signs — it's just one of the many ways they distinguish themselves from the rest. As the humanitarians of the zodiac, it's imperative for Aquariuses to maintain their individuality. These signs are self-imposed loners by nature, and they prefer to be the black sheep because it's a way of avoiding the adoption of any sort of herd mentality. Instead of falling into any one social group, Aquariuses prefer to surround themselves with other independent, outcast, non-rule-following types. From their opinions to their hobbies and styles to their friends, these signs live life on their own terms. Fittingly, so does their whiskey cocktail, the boulevardier.
Aquariuses are all about challenging stereotypes, and that's exactly what a classic boulevardier cocktail is. Made from bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari, it's essentially whiskey's answer to the Negroni — and it makes a wonderful drink before dinner or aperitif. The bourbon gives it a depth of flavor that, when made with gin, negronis lacks. While sometimes referred to as the whiskey Negroni, the Negroni is the more well-known of the two.
Pisces
As the last sign on the zodiac calendar and the last water sign, it's believed that the Pisces absorbed all of the wisdom and life lessons from the other signs that precede them. However, while these signs are incredibly intuitive, empathic, and emotionally wise, they don't necessarily exhibit the kinds of hard skills that society tends to over-value. The common challenge for Pisces is for them to start viewing this as an advantage. One of the ways that their abilities manifest positively in their lives is they're able to get along and connect with just about anyone. Just like them, their whiskey cocktail gets along well with any type of whiskey: the classic Manhattan.
Arguably the whiskey cocktail of all whiskey cocktails, the Manhattan is traditionally made with a combination of rye whiskey — or bourbon, Canadian, or any other style — sweet vermouth, and bitters. The Manhattan is to whiskey what the Negroni is to gin. However, in the Pisces' imaginative and creative nature, it also happens to be the base of countless other cocktails. There are many modern classics inspired by this whiskey cocktail. From the revolver, which gives it a coffee twist, to the slope, which gives it a note of apricot, and from the classic Bostonian ce soir to the Brooklyn staple known as the Greenpoint — the directions the Pisces can take this drink are endless, just like their imaginations.