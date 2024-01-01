17 Best Whiskeys For A Highball

Is there a difference between a highball and a whiskey soda? Absolutely. In the world of cocktails, the whiskey highball stands as a testament to elegant simplicity. This classic drink, which marries whiskey with sparkling soda, transforms the intricate flavors of whiskey into a beverage that's refreshingly light yet satisfyingly complex. Our journey to the best whiskeys for a highball is an exploration of how different whiskeys elevate this simple cocktail to a sublime experience.

The art of the highball lies in its simplicity and the ability to transform whiskey into a light, refreshing cocktail. Each of the whiskeys highlighted here brings a unique story and character to the highball, promising a highball experience that's as diverse as it is delightful. From delicate and smooth Japanese whiskies to robust and full-bodied American bourbons, there's a highball for every palate and occasion. Whether you're a seasoned whiskey enthusiast or new to the world of spirits, these whiskeys offer a gateway into the delightful and varied world of the whiskey highball.

Enjoy the journey through these 17 exquisite whiskeys, and discover the many ways a simple highball can encapsulate the rich tapestry of flavors that whiskey has to offer, backed up by our own expert opinions and years of experience tasting fine whiskey from many different distilleries. Cheers!