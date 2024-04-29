A Cocktail Expert's Top Tip To Remember When Smoking Spirits At Home

Cocktails are about big flavors and bold ingredients, and nothing embodies that ethos better than smoke. When done well, a hint of smokiness can take a drink from mid-tier to top-shelf. Since smoke is a gas rather than a liquid, imparting the flavor into your drink isn't as easy as pouring half an ounce into the shaker. To get the lowdown on smoking spirits at home, we talked to Jordan Hughes, cocktail and spirits author and content creator behind @highproofpreacher.

"Smoking a cocktail is really entertaining, so it's easy to get carried away," Hughes told us. "Smoke can easily overpower all other ingredients and flavors in your cocktail." Just because it's easy to overdo doesn't mean it's not worth your time to wood-smoke your cocktails. It just means you need to give your craft a bit more attention.

"I'd recommend experimenting with a certain cocktail and seeing how long you should smoke-infuse the cocktail," Hughes went on. "If you try it and it just tastes like you're drinking out of an ashtray, you overdid it, so infuse with less time." How long you smoke it for is going to depend on what method you use but, generally speaking, you shouldn't need to keep your cocktail in with the smoke for longer than a minute. If you're worried about ruining the drink, start at 30 seconds and work your way up from there. You can always add more but you can't take the smoke back out.