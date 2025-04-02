10 Classic Cocktails You Should Upgrade With Coconut Milk

When it comes to mixing with coconut milk, most people think of curries before cocktails. While Caribbean mainstays like the Piña Colada and Coquito scream coconut loud and proud, many bartenders would shudder at the thought of adding coconut milk to tried and true classics. However, with a slew of nutritional benefits attached to coconut milk's name, which include weight loss and cardiovascular health, the dairy-free tropical elixir is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, iron, and zinc, and a perfect way to upgrade traditional recipes to fit the fun-loving, heart-healthy tastebuds of the 21st century.

Coconut milk makes for a complementary additive to spirit-forward classics because of its thick texture and sweet, slightly nutty flavor. It's a perfect ingredient for adding extra body to sours, fizzes, and collins' due to its creamy mouthfeel and complex fruit flavor. Better still, swap out the heavy cream for coconut milk in your classic dessert cocktails, and you're instantly enjoying a lighter and more refined classic that's dairy-free to boot.

From adding depth to soups and stews to crafting delicious dairy-free drinks, there's a bunch of benefits to having coconut milk in your pantry. As a bartender with two decades of industry experience, I've learned firsthand how the small but mighty can of coconut milk is able to elevate the simplest of drinks, creating luscious textures and extravagant flavors teeming with exotic tropicality.