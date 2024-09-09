Try Merlot In Your Next Mojito For A Fruitier Finish

Few cocktails are more refreshing than the iconic mojito, with sweet rum balanced by crisply effervescent soda water, tart lime juice, and herbaceous mint. The simplicity of a classic mojito is exciting, too — it's an already-perfect foundation that can be built upon with various ingredients for different flavors. This is a great way to take the mojito, often associated with hot weather, into different seasons. A delicious approach to making the mojito just as delectable in cooler months is to add depth and complexity — while introducing a fruity kick — with merlot.

If you think combining wine and the mojito sounds jarring, consider how different types of wine offer entire bouquets of fruit, botanical, spice, and herb flavors that play well with acidic lime, earthy mint, and refreshing carbonation. A mojito swapping rum out for rosé, for example, is a treat; these wine switches make mojitos an option for those who don't like rum. Merlot works with the mojito's elements because it's juicy, softer, and smoother than many other wines. It has a lower acidity compared to other varietals, so it's a more rounded complement to lime. Pinot noir and Sangiovese wines, by contrast, are more acidic with a sharper taste that may be too intense with that citrus. Merlot can have notes of spices and herbs, a match for the mint, plus plum, blackberry, and dark cherry. The end product is jammy and dark-fruity, brightened by lime, zipped up with mint, and crisped with soda water.