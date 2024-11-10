Why You Need Coconut Milk For Your Next Batch Of Margaritas

Tinkering with a new cocktail recipe to get it just right according to your tastes is where the real fun begins. Before you start playing around with coconut milk and all the options it opens up, you should have your basics down. For starters, browse the best kinds of tequila for margaritas to get your spirit settled. You should also be aware of common mistakes to avoid with coconut milk, including storage and lesser brands. Once you feel confident you've set yourself up for success, it's time to let the experimentation begin.

It's hard to go wrong with a standard salt rim, but feel free to try out other, less obvious rims and garnishes. A toasted coconut rim, for example, is a great way to layer that coconut flavor, while a spice mix rim can offer a delicious, sizzling contrast to the sweetness of the marg. Salting or otherwise spicing a margarita rim is quite easy, but if you haven't tackled that cocktail hurdle yet, take a look at this foolproof salt rim method. And since coconut pairs well with so many other flavors, imbibers can try adding other fruit and citrus into the mix. For example, adapting your coconut milk margarita to incorporate elements of this orange-centric golden margarita could be a delicious springboard for all sorts of innovation.

