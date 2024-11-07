Avoid These 13 Mistakes When Using Canned Coconut Milk
Not everyone has access to fresh coconuts, so canned coconut milk can be a convenient option. It's a pantry staple thanks to its versatility and affordability. Plus, its creamy flavor can bring richness to many dishes. However, you may encounter a few problems when using the canned liquid that makes it intimidating or difficult to use. We have some tips to guide you through the missteps, ensuring that you can maximize its potential.
Whether you're unsure how to incorporate it into meals or you feel like it often overpowers the foods you pair it with, we'll explore how to avoid these mistakes when using canned coconut milk. Most of them are easy to rectify, so you don't want to worry about using expensive equipment or products to ensure the best results. It's a splendid item to keep stocked at home because you can use it in sweet and savory dishes alike. Once you identify the blunder, you'll come to use the condiment with great frequency. These tips will help you make the most of the decadent addition to use in all kinds of dishes.
1. Not storing it correctly
Improper storage can quickly deteriorate the quality of this tasty rich liquid. There are a couple of ways to rectify this mistake to ensure your canned coconut milk lives to its shelf life. The first comes into play before it's opened. It's important to store the unopened can in a cool, dark place at room temperature. This means keeping it in a cupboard or pantry with closed doors or someplace dark like a basement as opposed to on the counter with direct sunlight. This helps maximize its shelf-life and quality.
The second method of storing revolves around an open tin. If you have some leftovers, you shouldn't store coconut milk in the can. The can may change the flavor of the coconut milk, and not for the better. Even with BPA-free lining, the tin can alter the taste from creamy and floral to metallic, which isn't very pleasant for your food. Plus, its texture may change because it isn't sealed fully since the lid is no longer sealed. Pour the open coconut milk into an airtight container with a lid and store in the fridge for no more than five days to avoid these issues. Considering this misstep can save you from wasting coconut milk that's gone bad before you can even open it or fully use it.
2. Thinking that all canned coconut milks are the same
Another big misconception revolves around thinking just because it's in a can, each one is the same. There are many types of canned coconut milk to purchase in stores and they are not as interchangeable as you might assume. There are organic, unsweetened, sweetened condensed, light (which is a lower fat version, usually with 5 grams of total fat compared to 14 grams), among coconut-based products in a can like coconut cream. So, this is something you should check before purchasing. We've accidentally picked up a can of coconut cream rather than coconut milk before because the cans look quite similar. View the label and nutrition facts to ensure you get the correct item for your recipe or personal dietary needs.
For example, you'll need full-fat unsweetened coconut milk for rich, creamy pumpkin soup to give it its namesake qualities. When you want to marinate protein in unsweetened coconut milk, if you purchase a sweetened condensed version by mistake that will yield some funky results. Each can serves a purpose and the wrong one may create a less-than-desirable outcome for your meal. Not only that, but you may end up spending extra time experimenting or researching what else you'd need to modify to get the desired texture or taste. Take a second look when buying to give you full control of your food.
3. Assuming any brand will do
Much like how the miscellaneous types of canned coconut milk are not the same, there are various brands with significant differences. Sticking to one brand can be a blunder if you haven't tested others out. As much as you would like to think you can pick up any old brand and have tasty results, this isn't the case (which is unfortunate). Some canned coconut milk brands are considerably tastier with better quality, a nicer texture, and a pleasing color. Now, there are two ways to get to the bottom of this: testing them out yourself or checking to see what others say.
While some of this is personal preference, it doesn't hurt to quickly search for reviews to see the consensus. Knowing that one unsweetened full-fat brand is thicker than another can help you determine which to buy for your recipe. Brands like Sprouts, Coco López, and Target's Good & Gather rank high should you desire suggestions. You might find that a certain brand may be better for particular recipes, such as the thickness of Caribbean Dreams may be too thick for veggies or curries, but would be delightful for vegan desserts. If you've ever been unimpressed by coconut milk, it could be because of the brand you tried. Give it another chance.
4. Not diluting it to drink
Canned coconut milk is richer and thicker than the ready-made coconut milk cartons commonly found in the refrigerated section. This viscosity may be delicious for giving foods a thick consistency, but you may not want your morning coffee or bowl of cereal to have the same quality. It's a mistake to leave it as is, given that it's easy to whip up your own coconut milk for drinks by adding water. The idea is similar to combining water and almond butter for almond milk. You're creating a diluted do-it-yourself version that's more palatable and refreshing for drinking. Use one 13 ½ ounce can of coconut milk with 2 ½ cups of water or 1 ½ to 2 cans filled with water. Mix and you're ready to enjoy.
In addition to consistency, making a diluted version also helps with the nutrition and added ingredients. Sipping 1 cup of standard full-fat, unsweetened canned coconut milk would be over the daily recommended value of saturated fat, but the diluted version is much less. Premade cartons of coconut milk may have gellan gum or other ingredients, so this DIY rendition gives you control of what you want to consume. You may add flavorings like vanilla or dates if you want to give it more oomph. Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge and it's good for a few days.
5. Tossing out separated coconut milk
People might mistakenly throw away coconut milk because of its separation, which looks like a thick white top layer and then a milky or watery underlayer. This lumpiness might resemble curdled milk and may appear unusual from the coconut milk you buy in a carton, so it's understandable how the confusion comes about. But this split is totally normal. It's something you want to see because it's a natural ingredient without any emulsifiers like carrageenan or agar. If the clumpy concoction freaks you out, there are a couple of easy solutions.
Shake your canned coconut milk before opening it for a mess-free mixture that doesn't involve any additional dishes. But when you're working with a can that's already open, then mix it in a blender to get a smooth consistency, or place the coconut milk and solids in a bowl and whisk for a similar result. This also makes it easier to measure if you need a specific amount of the liquid for a recipe. If you're going to heat it for a dish, then you don't have to mix it, as it will incorporate during the cooking process. Applying this tip is a money-saver so you don't toss separated coconut milk. It can result in even texture and creaminess for your meals.
6. Not using it as a milk-replacement
There are plenty of lactose-free milk alternatives out there and coconut milk is one of them. It doesn't hurt to always have coconut milk in your pantry because it has a long shelf life, making it an item that'll keep longer than your average carton of milk. Keep it on hand and forget about it in the depths of your pantry without risking the nasty-smelling, curdled milk scenario. You can easily use canned coconut milk as a tasty substitute for dairy milk in many recipes to offer a rich flavor and creamy mouthfeel.
It's a fantastic option when you've run out of dairy but don't want to head to the store for one ingredient, or if you're looking for dairy-free options that can work in sweet and savory foods. It will, however, provide its nutty flavor, so that's something to think about if you don't want to impart that particular flavor into a dish. Canned coconut milk works to cool off spicy dishes like Tom Kha soup but can be incorporated into anything from coconut and lime chicken thighs to ice cream. Not using the canned liquid as a milk replacement is a blunder because it's one of the best milk substitutes for cooking.
7. Ignoring how canned coconut milk can improve meats and fish
This flavorful ingredient can offer unique richness to your favorite proteins. You can use it to deliver rich, creamy results when braising fish. After searing the fish, slowly cook in the coconut milk on low heat for around 15 minutes until you notice the sauce reduces. Or perhaps you're familiar with using soda to give meat suppleness, but you may want to marinate your meat in canned coconut milk for extra tenderness. This option may not be high on your radar, but it can give your meats a succulent touch.
You'll want unsweetened coconut milk for this tip, which slightly resembles using yogurt, except it's a vegan and dairy-free alternative. It's a fragrant, nutty choice that coats the seasoned meat and aids in breaking up the connective tissues. Open the can of coconut milk, mix it, and then pour it over the meat of choice to marinate as usual — this combination creates a memorable meal you can use for pork, chicken, or beef. It can be a big misstep to stick to what's familiar, so these options allow you to revitalize your meat and fish with fresh flavors.
8. Thinking that canned isn't good quality
Some people may think that canned coconut milk is low quality, but that's not the case. Canned can be a delectable and flavorful option and it's an error to assume otherwise. As nice as it would be to always use a whole coconut, this isn't feasible for a lot of people. In addition to the difficulty of locating it, opening it may be challenging, and you only have a certain amount of time to use it since it is a fresh product. Plus, you save yourself the time of scooping out the coconut flesh.
While it's true that some brands may taste or look better than others, having this food item can still be tasty, versatile, and practical. Many chefs and cooks use canned coconut milk for their cooking, so you can feel comfortable knowing you're using similar products. The canned version is food-safe and ready for you to enjoy, just as much as coconut milk cartons or fresh coconuts are. It's a worthy ingredient to keep stocked and certainly worth a spot in your pantry.
9. Cooking it at high temps
Coconut milk is a delicate liquid, so it's a blunder to cook it at high temperatures for certain foods where you'll visibly see the milk. Doing so can give your food a curdled appearance which is more perceptible in meals like stews and curries. To prevent this, you'll want to simmer it on low to medium heat and avoid putting it in high temperatures for long periods. For example, when making vegetable coconut curry, only put it on high heat until the mixture boils; after that, reduce to low heat for the rest of the cooking process.
Many dishes, like curry, have a paste that acts as a thickening agent to help with the overall texture of the sauce, too. Stir occasionally to get any bits unstuck from the sides of your dish and to keep it looking cohesive. If incorporating acidic ingredients, then you'll want to add that at the end or when plating to avoid curdling and keep the integrity of the liquid. Being mindful of the temperatures and certain ingredients can make your dining experience more pleasant without any clumping or separation.
10. Limiting yourself on the dishes you can create with it
This might be one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when using canned coconut milk. And luckily, it's easily fixed because there's a lot you can create with this pantry staple. You can comfortably pop open a can and have many prospects with it to use for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beyond. Overnight oats are a convenient breakfast that you can make ahead the day before. And, you guessed it, canned coconut milk is the secret to more flavorful overnight oats because of its decadent, thick concentrated flavor. If you're in a rush, the milk itself can lend a lot of flavor to the dish without having to whip out spices or other add-ins.
Oh so tender braised coconut beef ribs make an impressive date night meal that's spicy with a touch of sweetness. The fragrant coconut sauce makes all the difference for a creamy, memorable meal. After that, then enjoy coconut pudding for dessert. It's an eye-catching option and a luxurious treat. From using canned coconut milk in smoothies to omelets, this item is more versatile than you might have realized. Don't limit yourself to the dishes you make with coconut milk and dive into new culinary possibilities. Your taste buds will thank you.
11. Using too much
Coconut has a strong, rich flavor that can quickly overwhelm certain foods or drinks. It's not one of those ingredients that flies under the radar, so it's important to follow a recipe if you want to maintain some semblance of balance. It can take over delicate ingredients so to rectify this mistake, start small, and then you can gradually add more — which is particularly advantageous if you aren't very familiar with working with coconut milk. Also, double-check the can; even if you use the correct measurements, using cream of coconut instead of standard full-fat unsweetened coconut milk will overthrow the whole dish.
This is also where pre-shaking the can comes in handy so there's even flavor of the coconut milk itself. You'll often see coconut paired with bold flavors like ginger or lemongrass, as they work to create a balanced taste. However, if you taste your food and feel like the coconut overwhelms everything else, you could add ingredients like tamarind, fish sauce, lemon juice, or an acidic component. If you love coconut then there's nothing wrong with it being a prominent flavor in food and drink, but when in doubt, use moderation or follow a recipe verbatim.
12. Not freezing the leftovers
Unless you made a full batch of soup or curry, you may have some coconut milk left over. If you don't have plans to use it within a couple of days, freezing it is your best bet to avoid spoilage. Mix the coconut milk so it's fully incorporated and then pour it into an ice cube tray. They will, however, separate during freezing, but pre-mixing them ensures your cubes have even amounts of coconut cream and water. After they're fully frozen transfer them to a sealed bag or container. This way you'll avoid freezer burn and you can pop out one or two as needed.
As a tip, you may want to use a smaller ice mold if you want it to blend seamlessly for a smoothie. You could also thaw them in the fridge overnight if you want to use them the following day. It's a mistake to toss any leftovers when you can apply this practical way to quickly grab a cube. It reduces your waste and allows you to keep a small amount of coconut milk on hand without damaging the quality.
13. Forgetting to use it in cocktails
The tropical decadence of coconut milk makes it an obvious ingredient to include in cocktails. It pairs wonderfully with other creamy or fruity elements with the nutty notes coming through. Many people may overlook this addition, but it can elevate your drink without a lot of extra exertion. To fix the mistake of not using cocktails, you can start simple and then work your way to more involved drinks. A coconut milk white Russian or milk punch are straightforward ways to mix up these well-known drinks. They have the lush creaminess you'd expect but without the dairy.
For something a little more complex, coconut milk adds a sweet coconut flavor to a Bahama Mama. In this drink, you'll swap crème de coconut for full-fat canned coconut milk mixed with granulated sugar to create a thick, scrumptious coconut simple syrup. A Blue Hawaiian cocktail is a striking sipper that's sweet and fruity, pairing coconut milk and pineapple juice for a tropical quencher to sip all summer long. Don't overlook adding canned coconut milk to your libations; it can improve classics to give you a memorable beverage that tastes expensive. No need to go out when you can make these luxurious craft cocktails at home that are perfect for any occasion.