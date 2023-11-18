Canned Coconut Milk Is The Secret To More Flavorful Overnight Oats

Some would argue that meal prepping is the pinnacle of a responsible adult life, saving us time, money, and effort as we take on a busy work week. With no cooking and the most basic household staples, overnight oats represent meal prepping at its best. While you can use water or your favorite dairy or plant-based milk to soften your oats in the fridge, canned coconut milk is the secret to more flavorful overnight oats.

Unlike most types of carton milks, canned coconut milk is ultra thick and creamy with a very concentrated coconut flavor. It consists of nothing more than the liquid extracted from coconut meat and water. Its high-fat content is nutrient-rich with no added sugars or other preservatives you might find in processed carton milk. As a popular substitute for heavy cream in vegan desserts, canned coconut milk supplies the ultimate richness to upgrade the flavor and consistency of oatmeal.

Most overnight oat recipes recommend using light canned coconut milk because it has a higher water content, facilitating its ability to be absorbed by the oats as they soak overnight. A good ratio to start with is one cup of oats to one and a half cups of canned coconut milk. As the oats slowly absorb the coconut milk, they will reap the full benefits of its creamy tastiness.